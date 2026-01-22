Modest Growth for Ecoslops in 2025

Ecoslops, the specialist in recycling petroleum residues, posted a 5% increase in revenue in 2025.

Thomas Barnet Published on 01/22/2026 at 12:42 pm EST

The company, which operates in Portugal, reached €12 million in revenue, driven by the momentum of its port services division. The refined products plant in Sines processed higher volumes than the previous year, but this growth was largely offset by currency fluctuations and falling oil prices.



The company held €5.2 million in cash, of which €0.8 million was earmarked for investment. Results will be released on April 8 at the close.