Modest rebounds expected in Europe

Following sharp declines across most major European indices yesterday, markets are poised for a recovery at this morning's open. According to index futures, the CAC 40 is set to open 0.40% higher, while Frankfurt's DAX 40 is expected to gain 0.30%.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/27/2026 at 02:02 am EDT - Modified on 05/27/2026 at 04:02 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Yesterday in the United States, with the exception of the Dow Jones (-0.23%), the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced by 0.61% and 1.19% respectively, hitting new record highs as they continue to be driven by the AI sector frenzy. Micron Technology, for instance, surged 19.29%, surpassing a 1,000 billion dollar market capitalization for the first time in its history.



Returning to Europe and regarding the conflict in the Middle East, the Israeli army continues its strikes in Lebanon and is planning an expansion of its ground operations. In Iran, authorities announced they have taken initial steps to restore internet access following a nearly three-month blackout.



No further U.S. strikes on the Islamic Republic have been reported so far, which may explain the slight easing observed in commodity prices. In New York, WTI is down 1.45% at 91.93 dollars, while in London, North Sea Brent is retreating 1.38% to 97.95 dollars.

On the currency market, the euro remains virtually flat against the greenback (+0.05%), trading at 1.1642 dollars.



On the macroeconomic front, Wednesday's agenda is relatively light. Investors will look to the French consumer confidence data for May, scheduled for release before the market open.



In corporate news, Capgemini will be under scrutiny. The group has unveiled a new strategic plan for the 2026-2028 period, along with its financial targets.



Pluxee could also see price action; the group announced that the Fiscalía Nacional Economica (FNE), Chile's competition authority, has filed a claim with the Tribunal de Defensa de la Libre Competencia (TDLC) against its subsidiary Pluxee Chile. The proceedings concern alleged anti-competitive behavior in the Chilean employee benefits sector between 2013 and 2021.



According to Reuters, Pernod Ricard faces a potential 314 million dollar tax reassessment in India as part of a dispute related to its scotch imports.



Soitec is scheduled to release its full-year results for the 2025-2026 fiscal year this evening after the Paris close. The stock has soared nearly 300% in three months, fueled by the enthusiasm for tech stocks and, more specifically, AI-related chips.