Modest Recovery for Medincell Following Sharp Decline

Medincell (+1.75%, at 24.44 euros) is recovering quietly after a 13.47% drop the previous day. The stock suddenly tumbled around midday yesterday following the release of a press statement on Uzedy sales.

Published on 01/29/2026 at 04:50 am EST

Uzedy is a long-acting injectable antipsychotic used to treat schizophrenia in adults. It was developed by Teva Pharmaceuticals, using Medincell's BEPO technology platform, which enables continuous drug delivery via a small subcutaneous injection.



Sales of this treatment reached 55 million dollars in the fourth quarter, bringing the total for the year to 191 million dollars.



Analysts at All Invest Securities welcomed the quarterly data, notably because it marks a sequential acceleration in Uzedy sales between the third and fourth quarters (43 million dollars versus 55 million dollars). However, they put this into perspective as the annual figure only reached 191 million dollars, which is at the lower end of the company's guidance range of 190 to 200 million dollars.



Another positive aspect, which nevertheless did not offset the disappointment over the product's 2025 revenue, is the outlook for 2026. For the current fiscal year, Teva Pharmaceuticals is targeting sales between 250 and 280 million dollars. All Invest Securities notes that this target implies growth of between 31 and 47%.



Analysts at Stifel are more cautious, noting that this forecast implies year-on-year growth of about 38% at the midpoint, a slowdown compared to the +63% recorded in 2025. However, they believe underlying demand remains strong and project the franchise will reach about 2 billion dollars in revenue by 2031. For the current year, they are aiming for 337 million dollars in sales. Their recommendation on Medincell stock is a buy, with a price target slightly lowered from 37 to 33 euros.



At TP Icap Midcap, analysts are also recommending a buy, targeting 35 euros.