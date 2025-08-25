Modine Manufacturing has begun FY 26 on a strong footing, achieving robust financial performance and exceeding analysts' revenue estimates. The company reported significant growth driven by its Climate Solutions segment and saw its stock surge following the announcement. In addition, Modine inaugurated a new facility in Chennai, India, to produce advanced data center cooling equipment, positioning itself for market expansion and faster delivery of customized solutions in the rapidly growing APAC region.

Published on 08/25/2025 at 06:32 am EDT - Modified on 08/25/2025 at 08:01 am EDT

Modine Manufacturing Company specializes in delivering thermal management products and solutions to a diverse range of global markets. These include commercial, industrial, and building sectors, focusing on heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC&R) systems. The company operates through two main segments: Climate Solutions (55%) and Performance Technologies (45%). The Climate Solutions segment offers energy-efficient, climate-controlled solutions and components for various applications. This segment's product portfolio includes heat transfer products, HVAC&R systems, data center cooling solutions and coatings. The Performance Technologies segment is dedicated to designing and manufacturing air- and liquid-cooled technologies for vehicular, stationary power, and industrial applications.

In addition, this segment provides advanced thermal solutions for zero-emission and hybrid commercial vehicles, as well as automotive customers. The company has about 11,400 employees. Geographically, the company's operations are distributed as follows: the US (50%), Canada (9%), Italy (8%), Hungary (7%), the UK (6%), China (5%), and other regions (15%).

Climate solutions drive growth in Q1 26

Modine Manufacturing reported its Q1 26 results on July 30, 2025, with revenue increasing by 3.2% y/y, reaching $683m, primarily driven by continued momentum and higher sales in data center cooling products within its Climate Solutions segment, along with both organic and inorganic growth in the HVAC Technologies product group. Operating revenue increased 0.8% to $79.2m, with a margin of 11.6%. Net income rose 8.3% y/y to $51.2m. Notably, the company exceeded analysts' revenue estimates by 5% in Q1 26. In addition, following the announcement, the stock jumped 19% the next day.

New facility for market expansion

Modine Manufacturing has inaugurated a 100,000-square-foot facility in Chennai, India to locally produce advanced data center cooling equipment for the rapidly expanding APAC market. This strategic move enables Modine to meet surging demand driven by AI and digital transformation, offering customers faster delivery and customized solutions. The facility initially manufactures the AireWall ONE™ fan wall, with plans to diversify offerings in line with growing regional data center requirements. This investment reinforces Modine’s global expansion strategy, positions it ahead of rivals, and leverages India's projected 26% CAGR in data center market growth through 2030.

Improved cash balance

Modine Manufacturing has posted a revenue CAGR of 8% over FY 22-25, reaching $2.6bn in FY 25, driven chiefly by rapid growth in data center cooling solutions, significant product innovations, targeted market expansion. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 49.2% over the same period, reaching $309m, with margins expanding from 4.5% to 12%. Net income increased at a CAGR of 29.3% to $184m.

Consistent growth in net income led to an increase in FCF over FY 22-25, reaching $128m in FY 25 from minus $9.4m in FY 22, supported by an increase in CFO from $11.5m to $213m. Cash and cash equivalent rose from $45.2m to $71.6m in FY 25. Moreover, the total debt-to-equity ratio improved from 9.4x to 4.9x in FY 25.

In comparison, Garrett Motion Inc., a local peer, reported a negative revenue CAGR of minus 1.5% to $3.5bn over FY 21-24. EBIT declined at a CAGR of 1.8% to $478m. Net income decreased at a CAGR of minus 17.1% to $282m.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 9.2% over FY 25-27, reaching $3.4bn in FY 27. In addition, analysts expect EBIT CAGR of 17.6% to $461m, with margins expanding by 270bp to 13.7%. Net income is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 21% to $326m. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 2.7% and a net profit CAGR of 3.1% for Garrett Motion.

Valuation compared to peer

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered returns of approximately 17.5%. In comparison, Garrett Motion’s stock delivered higher returns of 60% over the same period.

Modine Manufacturing is currently trading at P/E of 31.4x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of $4.5, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 20.6x and Garrett Motion’ P/E of 9.5x. The company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT multiple of 21.1x, based on the FY 26 estimated EBIT of $349.4m, which is higher than Garrett Motion (8.1x).

Modine Manufacturing is liked by six analysts, with all having ‘Buy’ ratings, with an average target price of $160, implying 14% upside potential from its current price.

Overall, the company's strategic initiatives and robust financial performance position it well for future growth. The company's expansion into the APAC market with its new facility in Chennai demonstrates its commitment to meeting rising demand and delivering customized solutions.

However, Modine Manufacturing faces key risks including global tariffs impacting supply chains and demand, currency volatility, operational inefficiencies, commodity price fluctuations, and challenges from acquisitions. Additional threats include talent retention, cybersecurity, intellectual property risks, environmental litigation, and internal control weaknesses, particularly in IT system access affecting financial reporting.