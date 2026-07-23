Molina Healthcare sharply cuts its Obamacare business as costs rise
Molina Healthcare said it will halve its presence in the Affordable Care Act marketplaces by 2027, a move driven by rising member costs and a decline in enrollment. The stock is down nearly 10% following the announcement.
The group plans to reduce its footprint from 13 or 14 states today to about six, a shift expected to cut premium revenue by about $1bn. Molina says the end of subsidies put in place during the pandemic has weighed on sign-ups, while the remaining members are making greater use of very costly treatments. Management says risk-adjustment mechanisms are no longer sufficient to absorb this rise in spending.
Investors are also concerned about the outlook for the Medicaid business, which is facing tighter public budgets, new eligibility rules, and regulatory changes that could accelerate exits from the program. Molina also estimates that the transfer in California of some beneficiaries to a system managed directly by the state will reduce its premium revenue by about $500m in 2027. Despite these headwinds, the group reported quarterly profit and revenue above expectations, even as revenue from its Obamacare business was almost halved year over year, to $628m.
Molina Healthcare, Inc. is a provider of managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs, and through the state insurance marketplaces. The Company operates through four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace and Other. The Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace segments represent the government-funded or sponsored programs under which it offers managed healthcare services. Medicaid provides healthcare and long-term services and support to low-income Americans. Medicare is a federal program that provides eligible persons aged 65 and over, and some disabled persons, with a variety of hospital, medical insurance, and prescription drug benefits. The Marketplace insurance exchanges allow individuals and small groups to purchase federally subsidized health insurance. It arranges healthcare services for its members through contracts with a network of providers, including independent physicians and physician groups, hospitals, ancillary providers, and pharmacies.
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