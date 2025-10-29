Jefferies confirms its Hold recommendation on the stock with an unchanged target price of €49 after it published its Q3 results.



"Investors were eager to see whether Moncler would confirm the better-than-expected third-quarter results of its competitors in the luxury sector," the broker said.



Jefferies believes that the stagnation in Q3 results was probably disappointing in this respect, and that the need for a "good" Q4 to avoid a further deterioration in expected margins (confirmed by October results to date) will probably not be enough to prevent a downward revision of cost estimates.



The analyst also notes that the recent consistency of negative quarterly results is likely to keep valuation under pressure ahead of further validation in the US.