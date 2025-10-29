Alongside its quarterly results on Tuesday evening, Mondelez International announced a reduction of its annual targets, now anticipating adjusted EPS to decline by around 15% (rather than 10%) at constant exchange rates (CER).
The food group, which owns the Oreo, Milka, Lu, and Cadbury brands, also said it now expects organic revenue growth of 4% or more in 2025, down from the 5% previously estimated.
For its third quarter of 2025, Mondelez posted adjusted EPS of $0.73, down 24.2% at CGU, with adjusted operating margin down 6.9 points to 12% on higher cost inflation and an unfavorable product mix.
However, it saw its revenues climb 5.9% to $9.74bn, with organic growth of 3.4%, as price increases (+8 points) largely offset negative volume and mix effects (-4.6 points).
Mondelez International, Inc. is one of the world's leading food processing groups. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- cookies and snacks (48.8%): Barni, belVita, Chips Ahoy, Club Social, Enjoy Life Foods, Honey Maid, Kinh Do, LU, Oreo, Prince, Ritz, Tate's Bake Shop, Tiger, Triscuit, TUC, Wheat Thins, etc. brands;
- chocolates (30.9%): 5 Star, Alpen Gold, Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Côte d'Or, Daim, Freia, Hu, Lacta, Marabou, Milka, Toblerone, etc. brands;
- chewing gums and candies (11.1%): Halls, Clorets, Maynards Bassett's, Sour Patch Kids, Stride, etc. brands;
- cheese and grocery products (6.2%);
- beverages (3%): juices, teas and powdered beverages (Tang brand) and malted beverages (Cadbury Bournvita).
At the end of 2024, the group had 147 manufacturing sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (26%), North America (4%), Europe (36.5%), Asia/Pacific/Middle East/Africa (20%) and Latin America (13.5%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.