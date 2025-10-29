Alongside its quarterly results on Tuesday evening, Mondelez International announced a reduction of its annual targets, now anticipating adjusted EPS to decline by around 15% (rather than 10%) at constant exchange rates (CER).



The food group, which owns the Oreo, Milka, Lu, and Cadbury brands, also said it now expects organic revenue growth of 4% or more in 2025, down from the 5% previously estimated.



For its third quarter of 2025, Mondelez posted adjusted EPS of $0.73, down 24.2% at CGU, with adjusted operating margin down 6.9 points to 12% on higher cost inflation and an unfavorable product mix.



However, it saw its revenues climb 5.9% to $9.74bn, with organic growth of 3.4%, as price increases (+8 points) largely offset negative volume and mix effects (-4.6 points).