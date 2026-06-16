Mondelëz Names Amit Banati as Chief Financial Officer
Mondelëz International has announced the appointment of Amit Banati as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective July 1, 2026. He will report directly to CEO Dirk Van de Put and will serve as a member of the food giant's global leadership team.
Following this appointment, Luca Zaramella will continue in his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), focusing his leadership on commercial operations, including the group's four geographic regions, corporate sales, marketing, and supply chain functions.
Amit Banati most recently served as CFO of the consumer health group Kenvue, after holding the position of Vice President and CFO at Kellanova, formerly known as Kellogg Company. Throughout his career, he has also held leadership roles at Procter & Gamble, Cadbury Schweppes, and Kraft Foods (the 2012 spin-off of which created Mondelëz).
'His track record of delivering results and developing talent within major global companies as a CFO, combined with his experience in general management and emerging markets, will bring a vital perspective to our leadership team,' commented Dirk Van de Put.
Mondelez International, Inc. is one of the world's leading food processing groups. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- cookies and snacks (47.7%): Barni, belVita, Chips Ahoy, Club Social, Enjoy Life Foods, Honey Maid, Kinh Do, LU, Oreo, Prince, Ritz, Tate's Bake Shop, Tiger, Triscuit, TUC, Wheat Thins, etc. brands;
- chocolates (33%): 5 Star, Alpen Gold, Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Côte d'Or, Daim, Freia, Hu, Lacta, Marabou, Milka, Toblerone, etc. brands;
- chewing gums and candies (10.5%): Halls, Clorets, Maynards Bassett's, Sour Patch Kids, Stride, etc. brands;
- cheese and grocery products (6.2%);
- beverages (2.6%): juices, teas and powdered beverages (Tang brand) and malted beverages (Cadbury Bournvita).
At the end of 2025, the group had 145 manufacturing sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (24.2%), North America (3.5%), Europe (39%), Asia/Pacific/Middle East/Africa (20.6%) and Latin America (12.7%).
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