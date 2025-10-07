In a challenging market environment, the Anglo-Austrian packaging and paper giant has posted disappointing results for its third quarter. The stock has fallen sharply on the London Stock Exchange, dropping to its lowest level in twelve years.

Since 2015, growth has remained virtually flat, with annual revenue fluctuating between £6.8bn and £7.4bn, apart from 2022, which was an exceptional year. However, it is since 2021 in particular that the economic situation has deteriorated significantly. The group has come under strong pressure on its margins due to a general rise in costs. This is particularly the case for raw materials, energy, and wages.

As a sign of the increased risk, the dividend yield now exceeds 5%, compared with less than 3% ten years ago. The valuation has fallen to historically low levels, below 13x expected earnings for the current financial year and even lower for the following year.

In recent months, analysts have reduced their forecasts several times. However, the consensus deems that the cycle had bottomed out. However, commercial performance is deteriorating further, given the very weak demand and prices are expected to continue to fall in Q4.

Mondi is attempting to respond by initiating a restructuring (the three current divisions will be merged into two entities), while its competitors are in better health. At least on the stockmarket, this is the case for the American company International Paper, which has also been struggling operationally for several years, while attempting the bold merger with DS Smith in one of the largest transactions in the sector's history. Investors are betting on significant synergies and the formation of a group with revenues of over $30bn.

Despite all the difficulties outlined above, Mondi still has the advantage of a solid financial position. Its balance sheet is not weighed on by heavy debt, so opportunities for growth are possible. This has already been done this year with the acquisition of Schumacher Packaging's packaging assets for nearly €650m. However, this is not enough given the deterioration in its accounts.