MongoDB, Inc. has announced robust top-line performance, driven by strong demand across various segments and beating analysts' revenue estimates for seven consecutive quarters. The company's revenue growth highlights its operational momentum, with notable increases in enterprise business and cloud services. Strategic initiatives, including AI collaborations and innovations in connected car development, have further bolstered its market position. As the database platform industry continues to expand, MongoDB's significant presence in key markets supports sustained growth and profitability.

Published on 08/27/2025 at 04:23 am EDT - Modified on 08/27/2025 at 05:18 am EDT

MongoDB, Inc. stands as a prominent provider of modern database platforms, catering to over 54,500 customers globally as of January 31, 2025. Its premier cloud service, MongoDB Atlas, accounts for 70% of the company's annual revenue, underscoring its extensive use for scalable and adaptable data management solutions. The company fosters innovation through regular product updates and recent acquisitions focused on artificial intelligence, continually improving performance, security, and developer productivity across various industries.

A net sales breakdown reveals that subscription sales represent 96.7% of total sales, while service sales make up the remaining 3.3%. By the end of January 2024, MongoDB had grown its customer base to over 47,800. Geographically, net sales are distributed with 60.4% coming from the Americas, 27.9% in Europe/Middle East/Africa, and 11.7% from the Asia-Pacific region. The company has around 5,686 employees.

Revolutionizing connected car development

MongoDB Atlas and AWS are transforming connected car developments by providing automotive enterprises with a highly scalable, secure, and AI-ready data platform. Using MongoDB’s document data model, manufacturers easily ingest, model, and retrieve massive volumes of telemetry from IoT-enabled vehicles, guaranteeing interoperability through Vehicle Signal Specification (VSS) compliance. AWS tools such as IoT Greengrass, SageMaker, and Bedrock integrate seamlessly with Atlas, powering smart diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and real-time driver assistance. Atlas Vector Search accelerates context-aware data retrieval for in-vehicle AI agents, driving innovation across fleet management, safety, and in-car experience applications.

Strategic innovations in AI

MongoDB has significantly strengthened its foundation for AI applications through a series of targeted product innovations and an expanded partner ecosystem. Notable advances include the integration of Voyage AI’s industry-leading embedding and reranking models, enabling more accurate, context-aware data retrieval for AI workflows. The introduction of the MongoDB Model Context Protocol (MCP) server allows AI agents to interact with real-time data and tools using natural language, greatly simplifying development. Expanded partnerships with AI innovators, improved interoperability with leading AI frameworks, and successful customer deployments demonstrate MongoDB’s pivotal role in the evolving AI landscape.

Gearing improving significantly

MongoDB has posted a solid revenue CAGR of 31.9% over FY 22-25, reaching $2bn, driven by primarily fueled by increased adoption of its cloud-based database services (DBaaS), rapid growth in demand for data infrastructure to support AI and digital transformation, and broadening of its enterprise customer base across key verticals. EBIT declined at a CAGR of 9.3% to minus $216m, with margins expanding from minus 33.1% to minus 10.8% in FY 25. Net income decreased at a CAGR of 25.1% to minus $129m.

Consistent growth in net income led to an increase in FCF over FY 22-25, reaching $235m in FY 25 from $146m in FY 22. CFO also rose from $7m to $150m. Moreover, total cash and short-term investments increased from $1.8bn to $2.3bn in FY 25. Total debt declined from $1.2bn to $74m over the same period. Its gearing therefore improved from 185.5% in FY 22 to 2.7% in FY 25.

In comparison, Wuhan Dameng Database Company Limited, a global peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 12% to $1bn over FY 21-24. EBIT declined at a CAGR of 10.4% to $343m. Net income decreased at a CAGR of 6.6% to $362m.

Analysts are positive

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered negative returns of around 11.8%. In comparison, Wuhan Dameng delivered higher returns of around 61.8% over the same period.

MongoDB is currently trading at a P/E of minus 78.4x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of minus $2.8, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of minus 120.9x but lower than the Wuhan Dameng’s P/E of 56.8x. Likewise, in terms of EV/EBIT, the company is currently trading at 54.7x, based on the FY 26 estimated EBIT of $280.6m, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 130.7x, and that of Wuhan Dameng (52.7x).

MongoDB is monitored by 40 analysts, with 30 having ‘Buy’ ratings and 10 having ‘Hold’ ratings, with an average target price of $272.2, implying 24.6% upside potential from its current price.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 15.9% over FY 25-28, reaching $3.1bn in FY 28. In addition, analysts expect EBIT CAGR of 19.9% to $515m, with margin expanding by 160bp to 16.5%. Net income is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 7.5% to minus $102m. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 28.1% and a net profit CAGR of 27.5% for Wuhan Dameng over FY 24-27.

Overall, the company demonstrates strong potential for growth and innovation, particularly through its cloud-based services and strategic advancements in AI. Despite current financial challenges, the company's consistent product updates, expanding customer base, and improved financial metrics indicate a promising future.

However, MongoDB faces geopolitical and trade uncertainties, interest rate volatility, and potential slowdowns in Atlas consumption, scrutiny on valuations, and delayed returns from AI investments. These factors contribute to investor uncertainty and pressure on the company's financial planning.