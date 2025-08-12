The US energy drink specialist surprised with better-than-expected quarterly results and summer sales momentum that supports analysts' optimistic forecasts.

Q2 revenue rose 11% year-on-year to exceed the quarterly $2bn threshold for the first time. Growth was driven by a 17.5% increase in volume (significantly higher than the 7% growth recorded a year earlier) and by international expansion. Sales outside the US now represent 41% of the total, two points more than in 2024. Another positive factor was the increase in margins thanks to lower raw material costs, logistical optimisation and an effective pricing policy.

In July, sales grew by around 23% at constant exchange rates. The group is attracting a growing number of consumers thanks to its "affordable luxury" positioning, even though the price gap with traditional sodas is narrowing. The group's drinks are also benefiting from their role as an alternative to soaring coffee prices. More and more customers are replacing their energy needs with a can of Monster, which is perceived as an equally effective energy boost but is currently cheaper.

However, not everything is plain sailing. Monster continues to lose market share in the US to Celsius and other newer players as the market becomes ultra-competitive. Tariffs on aluminum, expected in H2, could erode margins. However, the group plans to offset this impact with further price increases and a reduction in promotions from Q4 onwards.

However, the stock's valuation remains demanding at 32x expected earnings over 12 months, although it is still below the average multiples seen over the last decade. The current share price probably already factors in most of the positive short-term catalysts. Investors are anticipating a slightly more uncertain outlook for the coming months.

Nevertheless, the year has been very good so far. The balance sheet remains robust and the ability to generate cash flow means that share buybacks could resume in H2. The distribution agreement with Coca-Cola offers a significant advantage for international expansion and provides protection in the event of marketing turbulence. Finally, the energy drink market is still far from reaching maturity on a global scale.