Monster Beverage reported better-than-expected Q3 results on Thursday, buoyed by strong demand for its sugar-free energy drinks and the expansion of its flavor offerings. Net sales rose 16.8% y-o-y to $2.20bn, exceeding the $2.11bn expected by analysts. Earnings per share came in at 56 cents, compared with 48 cents expected, driven by an improvement in gross margin to 55.7% of revenue, up from 53.2% a year earlier.
The sugar-free Monster Energy Ultra range contributed significantly to this growth, reflecting a shift in consumer behavior toward products perceived as healthier. The launch of new flavors also reinforced this commercial momentum. As part of its diversification strategy, the group plans to launch a new brand called FLRT, specifically aimed at female consumers, by the end of Q1 2026, in order to better capture a targeted customer base in what is now a highly segmented market.
Despite an uncertain economic environment, Monster has confirmed its ability to adapt its offering to changes in demand by capitalizing on health and wellness trends. The strong results for the quarter illustrate the group's solid positioning in the functional beverage market, a segment experiencing strong growth at the expense of traditional sodas.
Monster Beverage Corporation specializes in the development and marketing of beverages. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- energy drinks (91.6%): primarily carbonated and non-carbonated energy drinks (Monster Energy®, Monster Energy Ultra®, Monster Rehab®, Monster Energy® Nitro, Java Monster®, Punch Monster®, Juice Monster®, Reign Total Body Fuel®, Reign Inferno® Thermogenic Fuel, Reign Storm®, Bang Energy®, NOS®, Full Throttle®, Burn®, Mother®, Nalu®, Ultra Energy®, Play® and Power Play® (stylized), Relentless®, BPM®, BU®, Gladiator®, Samurai®, Live+®, Predator®, Fury®, etc. brands);
- concentrates and beverage bases (5.8%);
- alcoholic beverages (2.3%): primarily beers, hard seltzers and flavored malt beverages (Jai Alai® IPA, Florida Man TM IPA, Dale's Pale Ale®, Wild Basin® Hard Seltzers, Dallas Blonde®, Deep Ellum TM IPA, Perrin Brewing Company TM Black Ale, Hop Rising® Double IPA, Wasatch® Apricot Hefeweizen, The Beast Unleashed®, Nasty Beast TM Hard Tea and other brands);
- other (0.3%).
Products are made and bottled by sub-contractors.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (63%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (20.9%), Latin America and the Caribbean (8.9%), Asia/Pacific and Oceania (7.2%).
