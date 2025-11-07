Monster Beverage reported better-than-expected Q3 results on Thursday, buoyed by strong demand for its sugar-free energy drinks and the expansion of its flavor offerings. Net sales rose 16.8% y-o-y to $2.20bn, exceeding the $2.11bn expected by analysts. Earnings per share came in at 56 cents, compared with 48 cents expected, driven by an improvement in gross margin to 55.7% of revenue, up from 53.2% a year earlier.

The sugar-free Monster Energy Ultra range contributed significantly to this growth, reflecting a shift in consumer behavior toward products perceived as healthier. The launch of new flavors also reinforced this commercial momentum. As part of its diversification strategy, the group plans to launch a new brand called FLRT, specifically aimed at female consumers, by the end of Q1 2026, in order to better capture a targeted customer base in what is now a highly segmented market.

Despite an uncertain economic environment, Monster has confirmed its ability to adapt its offering to changes in demand by capitalizing on health and wellness trends. The strong results for the quarter illustrate the group's solid positioning in the functional beverage market, a segment experiencing strong growth at the expense of traditional sodas.