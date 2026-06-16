Moody's Brings Its Connected Intelligence to Amazon Q

Financial rating agency Moody's has announced that its connected intelligence is now available on Amazon Q, a personalized and proactive AI assistant that integrates applications, systems, tools, data, and workflows into a single experience via a dedicated Model Context Protocol (MCP) server.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/16/2026 at 10:57 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This integration provides clients operating on Amazon Web Services (AWS) with direct access to Moody's Ratings research and credit opinions, as well as curated data on more than 600m public and private entities.



Amazon Q users will be able to ground their AI-driven research, analysis, and automation in Moody's financial intelligence, directly linking structured corporate, rating, and risk data to natural language queries and workflows executed within the platform.



Clients will be able to power a wide range of credit and lending use cases natively on Amazon Q, from credit analysis and risk management to relationship management, rating advisory, investment research, and market analysis.



According to Moody's and AWS, this integration extends their shared commitment to helping financial institutions move from AI experimentation to AI-backed decision-making, grounded in data they can trust.