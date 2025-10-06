Founded in 1951 by Bill and Art Moog and Lou Geyer, the company began as Moog Valve. Over the decades, the company expanded beyond hydraulic valves to become a global leader in high-performance precision motion control systems. Today it serves a broad range of applications across aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Let's take a closer look.

Moog’s markets are being pulled forward by two forces: the rebound in commercial aerospace and a surge in global defense spending. Airline demand is back on the rise after the pandemic slump, with new aircraft orders climbing even as manufacturers wrestle with supply bottlenecks and rising costs. On the defense side, budgets have swelled from about $1.1 trillion in 2001 to nearly $2.8 trillion in 2024, with the U.S. still accounting for close to 40 percent of the total. Heightened geopolitical tensions are accelerating investment in drones, surveillance systems, and other precision technologies. Despite those increase, production snags, tariffs, and rising input costs can quickly squeeze margins while long defense programs also leave little room for error.

Statista - Global military spending from 2001 to 2024 (in billion U.S. dollars)

Moog operates in four segments:

Space and Defense (28% of sales): This $1.0 billion segment is split between defense (57%) and space (43%). Moog supplies propulsion, avionics, and thrust vector controls for ULA’s Vulcan, Blue Origin’s New Glenn, and NASA’s Artemis and Orion programs, making it a critical partner in both government and commercial space exploration. On the defense side, it provides missile steering and interceptor controls, turreted weapon systems like RIwP®, and stabilization for land and naval platforms. The group benefits from rising defense budgets and space emerging as a warfighting domain.

Military Aircraft (23% of sales): This $810 million segment is weighted 77% toward OEM production and 23% aftermarket. Moog provides advanced primary and secondary flight controls for frontline platforms such as the F-35 Lightning II, the KC-46 tanker, and next-generation aircraft like the MQ-25. In rotorcraft, its systems are embedded in the V-22 Osprey, Black Hawk, and the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA), where development is ramping. Moog also supplies cockpit upgrades, autopilot systems, and other mission-critical controls.

Commercial Aircraft (22% of sales): This $790 million segment splits 67% OEM and 33% aftermarket. Moog provides critical flight controls across major platforms, including the Boeing 787, Airbus A350, and narrowbodies like the 737 MAX, A320, and China’s C919. Its systems are also embedded in Gulfstream business jets and Embraer’s E2 regional jets. With global air traffic now above pre-2019 levels, production ramps on widebody and narrowbody aircraft are boosting OEM demand, while greater fleet utilization has lifted aftermarket sales through spares, repairs, and overhauls.

Industrial (27% of sales): This $990 million segment spans four areas: industrial automation (45%), medical (25%), simulation and test (16%), and energy (14%). In automation, Moog supplies capital equipment like heavy machinery, metal forming presses, and injection molding systems, as well as electrification solutions for construction vehicles with OEMs such as Schuler, ARBURG, Bobcat, and CNH Industrial. The medical business provides pumps and components for clinical nutrition, CT scanners, surgical handpieces, and sleep apnea devices, serving U.S. and European healthcare markets. Simulation and test includes motion bases for civil aviation and defense training providers like CAE and FlightSafety, as well as automotive and materials testing systems. Finally, the energy division delivers offshore platform swivels and power-generation turbine controls.

Moog’s customer base is anchored by major aerospace and defense OEMs, which made up about 60% of 2024 sales, often through long-term program agreements with a handful of large companies. Industrial sales, roughly 27% of revenue, are spread across a broader global base with shorter lead times, while aftermarket services—mainly to the U.S. Government and airlines—added another 13%. In total, the five largest customers accounted for 29% of sales, with U.S. Government contracts alone representing 38%.

Moog competes both with defense primes like Boeing and Lockheed Martin that build systems in-house and with specialized suppliers focused on flight controls, missile actuation, space propulsion, and even medical devices. It differentiates itself by solving engineering problems and delivering reliable systems which has earned it roles on programs from the F-35 to satellite launchers. This focus supported a twelve-month backlog of $2.5 billion at the end of fiscal 2024, up 3% from the prior year.

Moog’s main risks stem from the pressures of competing in consolidated aerospace and defense markets, where larger rivals can outspend it on R&D and secure long-term supply positions. The company’s reliance on government contracts—38% of 2024 sales, with Boeing alone representing 12%—exposes it to shifts in defense budgets and commercial production schedules. Supply-chain bottlenecks and higher input costs remain a drag on margins, while delays or cancellations could limit how much of the $5.1 billion backlog ultimately turns into revenue. At the same time, Moog must keep investing heavily in new technology and acquisitions to stay relevant, with no guarantee those bets will pay off.

For Q3 2025, Moog posted results with net sales up 7% YoY to $971 million and adjusted EPS climbing 24% to $2.37. Growth was led by Commercial Aircraft, up 16% on record aftermarket demand, alongside double-digit gains in Space and Defense and solid contributions from Military Aircraft, while Industrial declined 4% following divestitures. Adjusted operating margin rose to 13.6%, helped by favorable mix and the sale of a non-core product line, partly offset by tariff headwinds and program charges. FCF reached $93 million, marking a sharp turnaround from a small outflow last year, and backlog rose to a record $2.7 billion, driven by military and space programs.

Net sales stood at $3.0 billion in 2022, rose to $3.6 billion in 2024 and are projected to reach $4.2 billion by 2027 (CAGR of 6%). EBITDA is expected to climb from $354 million in 2022 to $529 million in 2025 and nearly $594 million in 2026, before reaching $548 million in 2027, with margins expanding from 11.7% in 2022 to almost 13% by 2027. Net income follows a similar trend, increasing from $155 million in 2022 to $207 million in 2024, and is forecast to rise to $342 million by 2027, with net margin improving from just over 5% to more than 8%.

ROE, which hovered near 12% from 2021 to 2023, jumped above 25% in 2024 and is expected to stay strong at roughly 28% through 2027. Leverage has steadily declined, with Debt/EBITDA projected to drop from 2.1x in 2022 to just over 1.0x by 2026 and 2027.

Moog’s P/E ratio, which averaged around 15x in 2022, climbed to a peak of 31.4x in 2024 before normalizing to a projected 18.8x by 2027 as EPS expand from $4.83 in 2022 to over $10.6 by 2027. EV/EBITDA rose from 8.7x in 2022 to 15.2x in 2024 and easing to under 12x by 2026. EV/Revenue nearly doubled from 1.0x in 2022 to 2.0x in 2024 but is expected to settle closer to 1.6x by 2027. PBR also expanded, moving from 1.6x in 2022 to 3.5x in 2024, before moderating toward 2.5x by 2027.

Moog has evolved into a diversified supplier across aerospace, defense, space, and industrial markets, with systems embedded in flagship programs from the F-35 and FLRAA to Artemis and leading commercial aircraft. Its recent performance shows its resilience with growth in commercial aerospace complementing steady defense demand. Looking ahead, Moog is positioned to strengthen profitability and cash generation, though execution will depend on navigating supply-chain pressures, cost inflation, and its exposure to long-cycle government contracts.