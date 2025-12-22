Just when it seemed that US potato specialist Lamb Weston was more or less out of the woods, Q2 numbers have chilled the mood. The group, which supplies some of the world's largest fast-food chains, drops 25% and falls back to 2017 levels.

In recent years, Lamb Weston has indeed been on the front line facing inflation in agricultural, labor and transport costs. Its position makes it difficult to renegotiate prices with its clients. Consequence: margins collapsed, reaching historically low levels in 2022 and last year.

The start of this fiscal year brought some consolations with hopes of a recovery: volumes resisted, and cost-management efforts seemed effective and conducive to a less painful year than the previous one. Full-year targets were confirmed with authority, even though the backdrop for clients remains marked by falling footfall and industrial overcapacity.

However, Q2 tells a far less reassuring story, with business remaining very fragile. The very modest revenue growth rests almost exclusively on volumes and does not offset inflation. In other words, Lamb Weston is trying to retain its clients and market share, but at the cost of concessions on profitability in a highly competitive market. That is precisely the point the market was watching closely and on which it has been strict.

The geographic contrast and market conditions offer little reason to hope for improvement. In North America, the situation remains under control, but internationally (1/3 of revenue), it is much more complicated, notably because unit costs are becoming far too high.

The stock's recent rebound reflects investor optimism. However, the release falls short and offers no hint of improvement for the second half of the year. Analysts have therefore reduced their expectations several times in recent months and could do so even more.





