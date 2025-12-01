After an incident linked to a solar flare on a JetBlue A320, Airbus launched an unprecedented emergency software recall. Thousands of aircraft worldwide were updated over the weekend, illustrating the European manufacturer's determination to react quickly, against a backdrop of inevitable comparisons with the Boeing 737 MAX crisis.

A lightning-fast update to head off a confidence crisis. Airbus regained control of the situation on Monday, after urgently rolling out a software modification on its A320 fleet, following an incident onboard a JetBlue flight. Under pressure from regulators and facing unusually intense media scrutiny for the European manufacturer, dozens of airlines implemented the technical directive within hours. The problem? A software vulnerability exposed by a solar flare, liable to distort altitude data.

A massive operation, carried out in record time

The recall covered nearly 6,000 aircraft - half of the A320 family. It was an unprecedented measure, ordered after a potential link emerged with a loss of altitude that occurred the previous weekend. On Friday, Airbus sent an eight-page alert to its customers, ordering the update before any further flights. Some airlines, such as Avianca, suspended bookings until December 8, unable to move as quickly.

Airlines caught off guard, but quick to respond

The update involved reverting to a previous version of the software managing the aircraft's nose angle, installed using a "data loader" connected in the cockpit. For lack of sufficient equipment, some fleets experienced delays, although engineers were able to pinpoint the aircraft concerned within 24 hours. JetBlue, which triggered the alert, said that it had returned almost all of its aircraft to service as of Monday.

A turning point in Airbus communication

The incident highlighted the limits of real-time software monitoring at Airbus. It also marked a change in tone. In a sector marred by the 737 MAX scandals, CEO Guillaume Faury issued a public apology, highlighting a desire for transparency. The strategy has been welcomed by some experts, who see it as a way of avoiding Boeing's mistakes, widely criticized for its silence during the MAX crisis.

The incident is nonetheless likely to leave some traces, at least in the near term. On alternative trading platforms, Airbus shares were down 4% to 5% over the weekend. Initial announcements were hardly reassuring: grounding indefinitely half of the global fleet of the world's most widely used single-aisle jet is no trivial matter. However, the rapid handling of the problem and the European manufacturer's so-far effective crisis management could soften the blow.