In a brief press release published this morning, Saint-Gobain announced that on December 3, it had canceled 4,243,098 treasury shares purchased on the market.
Following this transaction, the total number of shares comprising its capital stands at 495 million and the number of shares in circulation at 493 million, compared with 497 million at the end of December 2024.
The building materials group added that it had allocated €402 million to the repurchase of its own shares in 2025 (net of employee share ownership transactions).
More than 4.2 million shares canceled by Saint-Gobain
Published on 12/08/2025 at 03:27 am EST
- Translated by Marketscreener
- See original
