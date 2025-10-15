Morgan Stanley outperformed expectations in Q3, thanks to strong investment banking, sending its shares over 4% higher in electronic trading on Wall Street on Wednesday morning.



The US bank announced that earnings attributable to common shareholders reached $4.6bn for the period from July to September, or $2.80 per share, compared with $3.2bn a year earlier, or $1.88 per share, while analysts had expected $2.11 per share.



Net banking income totaled $18.2bn, a record level for a third quarter, compared with $15.4bn in the same period in 2024.



Morgan Stanley's investment banking revenues, which include mergers and acquisitions (M&A), initial public offerings, and bond issues, rose 44%.



Another source of satisfaction at a time when the bank is striving to reduce its dependence on its highly volatile financial market activities is that revenues from wealth management rose 13%.





