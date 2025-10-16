Jefferies reiterates its buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of $186 following the announcement of its Q3 2025 results.



Following the Q3 2025 results, our estimated EPS for 2026 increases by 6% from $10 to $10.60, reflecting higher assets and a more favorable outlook for the investment banking business, the broker said.



The analyst believes that investments in WM are proving successful and supporting sustainably higher margins and strong organic growth, while ISG's market share gains appear sustainable.