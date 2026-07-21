In a report, Morgan Stanley reviews China's auto market, particularly exports, which are seeing records across many global markets. The investment bank also believes that this trend will continue, driven by a pullback in the domestic market.

In detail, China's export volumes jumped another 72% y-o-y in June. For Morgan Stanley, this momentum reflects lower volumes and persistent pressure in the local auto market, which is pushing automakers to look overseas to clear excess capacity.



As a result, imports into Europe, Latin America, India, South Africa, Australia, Japan and other markets, outside the US, are posting sharp y-o-y gains. In contrast, auto imports into China have continued to fall, even as they improve month over month, although remain well below the peak seen in 2020.