In detail, China's export volumes jumped another 72% y-o-y in June. For Morgan Stanley, this momentum reflects lower volumes and persistent pressure in the local auto market, which is pushing automakers to look overseas to clear excess capacity.
As a result, imports into Europe, Latin America, India, South Africa, Australia, Japan and other markets, outside the US, are posting sharp y-o-y gains. In contrast, auto imports into China have continued to fall, even as they improve month over month, although remain well below the peak seen in 2020.
Morgan Stanley's Take on China's Auto Market
In a report, Morgan Stanley reviews China's auto market, particularly exports, which are seeing records across many global markets. The investment bank also believes that this trend will continue, driven by a pullback in the domestic market.
In detail, China's export volumes jumped another 72% y-o-y in June. For Morgan Stanley, this momentum reflects lower volumes and persistent pressure in the local auto market, which is pushing automakers to look overseas to clear excess capacity.