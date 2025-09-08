On Monday Morgan Stanley upgraded Sanofi shares from "equal weight" to "overweight," with a target price of €100, believing that the stock's recent correction has created a "tactical" buy opportunity.



Now that the clinical results for amlitelimab have removed a major risk weighing on the stock, visibility has improved and investors can now focus on earnings growth rather than the group's R&D program, the analyst believes.



While Sanofi's stock is currently modestly valued, the laboratory has attractive growth prospects, the broker points out, indicating that it expects earnings to grow at an average of between 6% and 9% p.a. through 2028.



Morgan Stanley also said it expects profit margins to exceed expectations in 2026 thanks to proceeds from divestitures and the successful launch of Amvuttra, Alnylam's treatment for hereditary amyloidosis, on which Sanofi receives royalties, although these royalties may not continue beyond 2028, the professional warns.