Morgan Stanley has upgraded Schneider Electric shares to "overweight" today, from "equal weight" until now, with a target price raised to €280 from €240, explaining that it envisages a turning point in the company's margins.



In a research note, the US bank acknowledges that the electrical equipment specialist's margin growth has been slower than that of its competitors this year, but believes that this trend could reverse from 2026-2027 onwards, thanks to several levers that will be presented at the investor day on December 11.



Amongst these catalysts, Morgan explains that it anticipates productivity gains, a recovery in the most profitable businesses, particularly in the construction sector, and the completion of the transition to the subscription model (SaaS) in 2027, which should have less of an impact on margins.



The New York-based firm thus anticipates EPS growth of 17% in 2027, the highest in the sector, driven by organic growth of 8% and a margin improvement of one percentage point, as well as a possible resumption of share buybacks by 2027.



In the longer term, Schneider has a very high-level offering in the data center equipment segment, with a comprehensive range of products, including liquid cooling, a key technology for data centers, not to mention its collaboration with Nvidia, which is another strategic advantage for the future, it concludes.