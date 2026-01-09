Thirty-year mortgage rates fell to 5.99% on Friday, their lowest level since February 2023, following an initiative announced by President Donald Trump on Truth Social. He ordered Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to buy back $200bn in mortgage bonds, aiming to drive rates lower and improve home affordability. The move, which was welcomed by markets, immediately affected yields on mortgage-backed securities (MBS), deepening the decline in borrowing costs for consumers.



Analysts said the operation could lower rates by 25 to 50 basis points. For a $425,000, 30-year loan with a 20% down payment, a drop to 5.9% would translate into a monthly payment about $118 lower. While these savings are modest, they could still revive interest amongst first-time buyers who had been priced out of home purchases. The homebuilding sector reacted positively, with developers' shares rising, even as many were already offering preferential rates through rate buydowns.



Despite the headline impact, some experts urged caution. Ivy Zelman of Zelman & Associates noted that home prices have jumped by nearly 50% since the pandemic, limiting the benefits of lower rates. The main barrier to homeownership remains the upfront down payment, compounded by high construction costs due to shortages and pricing pressures. For builders, however, the measure could improve margins by reducing reliance on purchase incentives, while also boosting demand for refinancing, already up 133% year-on-year.