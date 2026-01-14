India's financial sector is experiencing rapid growth, with Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited capitalizing on this momentum. As investors shift from traditional assets to digital strategies, MOFS stands out for its seamless integration of research and advanced technology. In today's dynamic market, MOFS is not just responding to changes; it is shaping the future of wealth creation.

Published on 01/14/2026 at 04:04 am EST - Modified on 01/14/2026 at 04:57 am EST

India’s financial services terrain is set for transformation over the next decade, propelled by rising household incomes, accelerating digitization and a flurry of policy tweaks. Wealth management alone is set to see AUM swell from 1.1 trillion USD in FY 24 to almost $2.3 trillion by FY 29, reflecting more informed investors and confidence in structured advice.

Mutual funds have broken new ground, touching $819.7bn in May 2025, while systematic investment plans bring in over $3bn each month. This changeover from gold and real estate to equities, insurance and pension products creates fertile ground for asset managers and fee-based advisors to deepen relationships and expand reach.

The wealth management landscape is evolving rapidly, with India expected to become the fourth-largest private wealth market globally by 2028. High-net-worth individuals (HNWI) and ultra-HNWIs are driving demand for sophisticated services like tax planning, portfolio advisory and digital investment solutions.

Coupled with NBFCs, which are widening credit access, and AI-powered banking, which is shaving service timelines, tilting the sector to efficiency. Amid these converging forces, firms that combine research intensity with a digitally inclusive footprint like MOFS are especially well placed to translate this structural growth into enduring client partnerships.

Founded in 1987, MOFS has become a technology-driven financial leader, offering a wide range of services. Its capital markets division includes retail and institutional broking, investment banking and margin funding. MOFS also provides asset and private wealth management, focusing on affordable housing credit through its home finance segment. Treasury investments and diverse lending round out its portfolio, catering to India's evolving investor ambitions.

Delivering results

Numbers tell the story best: MOFS delivered a standout performance in Q2 26, with net revenue (excluding commission and interest expenses) leaping to INR 14.6bn, a 7% y/y advance. That growth was fueled by solid momentum across the company’s Asset & PWM and Housing Finance businesses, a rise in management fee and advisory revenue, a healthy uptick in net interest income, and the fact that ARR now accounts for 61% of net revenue.

Following this rise in revenue, operating PAT shot up 2% y/y to INR 5.5bn, reflecting the broad-based revenue lift and sturdy segmental execution, even as the wealth management business lagged a touch behind its peers.

The firm also reported Assets under Advice touching INR 6.8 trillion, up 18% y/y, while the client franchise crossed 14.5 million, up 55% y/y. In addition, MOFS touched the INR 150bn mark for its lending book, reflecting 13% y/y growth.

Bullish buzz

Despite sustained growth momentum, the share price fell by about 4.1% over the past year. After reaching its all-time high in October 2025 at INR 1091.3, the share price declined, stemming from SEBI’s draft proposal to sharply reduce brokerage fees paid by mutual funds. The suggested cuts on cash and derivative transactions implied significant compression of brokerage income, raising concerns over revenue impact for the company.

Irrespective of this fact, the company sustains a market capitalization of INR 503bn. Even so, analysts stay positive about the long-term outlook. All four who cover the stock give it a 'Buy' rating, with an average target price of INR 1,123.3, which suggests around 34.2% upside potential from current levels.

Risks ahead

As the financial tide lifts across India, MOFS remains a steady helmsman, charting new routes for investors and narrating a confidence story through diversified revenue streams and long-tenured client relationships. Every strategic push, whether in fee-based wealth management or tech-enabled broking, reaffirms how the firm translates opportunity into enduring value.

Yet, the same volatility that stirs growth also carries subtle warnings: sharper competition, rising expectations around digital experiences, and any sudden macro recalibration could test the agility that MOFS prides itself on. Navigating these headwinds while keeping its research-rich, client-centric compass calibrated will determine whether the firm continues to script the next chapter of India’s wealth journey or simply follows the market’s evolving script.