Motorola has demonstrated strong momentum in Q2 25, strategically positioning itself for long-term growth through mission-critical communications and security solutions. The launch of the WAVE PTX platform and AI-assisted incident response solutions underscore management's commitment to innovation. These initiatives, along with the acquisition of Silvus Technologies, enhance Motorola's resilience and competitiveness in the global security market.

Motorola Solutions, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, US, is a leading provider of mission-critical communications and security solutions, serving public safety agencies and enterprises globally. Established in 2011 following the split of Motorola Inc. into Motorola Mobility and Motorola Solutions, the company operates through two main segments: i) Products & Systems Integration (60% of Q2 25 revenue), which includes Land Mobile Radio (LMR), video security, and command center infrastructure; and ii) Software & Services (40%), offering software, managed, and support services. LMR covers secure radio systems and devices, while video and command center unify voice, video, and data analytics to enhance real-time visibility and operational efficiency.

Geographically, the company is segmented into four regions: the US (68.7% of FY 24 sales), the UK (5.3%), Canada (3.6%) and other (22.4%). The company has around 21,000 employees and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Positive Q2 25 results, Guidance raised

Motorola released its Q2 25 results on August 7, 2025, reporting a 5% y/y increase in earnings at $2.8bn, mainly due to 15% growth in Software and Services segment. Geographically, North America and International markets reported solid growth. EBITDA was $825m, up 7.6% y/y, driven by higher sales and improved operating leverage, while margin expanded by 73bp to 29.9%. Net profit rose by 15.8% y/y to $513m.

The company ended the quarter with over $14.1bn of backlog (up $150m y/y, driven by strong demand), including $10.7bn of Software and Services backlog, which is highest segment order backlog ever.

Looking ahead for FY 25, the company targets 7.7% y/y revenue growth to $11.7bn. This forecast considers favorable performance and includes $185m of expected revenue from the recent acquisition of Silvus Technologies. The acquisition of Silvus Technologies positions Motorola as a leader in mobile ad-hoc networks (MANET), expanding the company's reach into a multi-billion-dollar, rapidly growing market for drones and unmanned systems.

Strategic AI tools for expansion

Motorola Solutions recently launched two AI tools for public safety: SVX and Assist. The SVX device combines a two-way radio, body camera, and AI into one unit and offers secure voice and video communication, integrates with Motorola’s APX NEXT radio. On the other hand, Assist uses AI to provide real-time support by analyzing data from multiple sources. It can query license plates, detect keywords in radio traffic, and translate languages during interactions. With these launches, Motorola wanted to capture the growing public safety software market, which is projected to reach c.$36.5bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.5%.

New platform launch

On September 18, 2025, Motorola Solutions announced the launch of its WAVE PTX communication platform in the Dominican Republic, significantly enhancing business productivity and workforce security. The WAVE PTX platform delivers secure broadband push-to-talk (PTT) services, enabling instant, real-time voice and data communications for organizations of any size. This move helps the company to broaden geographical footprint and aid in capturing PTT services market, which is expected to reach c.$63.1bn by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 10.2%.

Improved cash flow

Motorola reported a strong top-line performance over FY 21-24, posting a revenue CAGR of 9.8% to reach $10.8bn in FY 24, mainly driven by rapid expansion in its Software & Services segment, sustained growth in Products & Systems Integration , strategic acquisitions, and resilient public safety and security demand. EBITDA outpaced revenue at a CAGR of 11.5% to $3.2bn, with margins expanding by 129bp to 27.6%. Net income increased at a CAGR of 8.2% over the same period, reaching $1.6bn.

Consistent net income growth contributed to an increase in FCF from $1.6bn to $2.0bn over FY 21-24, supported by robust growth in cash inflow from operations, increasing from $1.8bn to $2.4bn. In addition, the cash and cash equivalent rose from $1.9bn to $2.1bn. Moreover, ROA rose from 10% to 12.7% over FY 21-24.

In comparison, Ericsson, a global peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 2.2% over FY 21-24, reaching $22.4bn in FY 24. However, EBITDA declined at a CAGR of 25.9% to $1.3bn, with margins contracting from 15.2% to 6% in FY 24 and net income decreased at a CAGR of 0.4% to $1.8m.

Optimistic analysts view

Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock has delivered modest returns of approximately 1.8%. In comparison, Ericsson’s stock delivered higher returns of 5.3% over the same period.

Motorola is currently trading at a P/E of 36.1x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $12.6, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 38x but close to three times that of Ericsson’s P/E of 12.5x. The company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 21.9x, based on FY 25 estimated EBITDA of $3.8bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 20.7x and that of Ericsson (5.7x).

Motorola is monitored by 14 analysts, nine of whom have ‘Buy’ ratings and five have ‘Hold’ ratings for an average target price of $502.8, implying an upside of 10.7% over the current market price.

The consensus expects an estimated revenue CAGR of 7.1%, reaching $13.3bn over FY 24-27. EBITDA is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 10.4% to $4.5bn with margins expanding by 288bp to 33.6% in FY 27. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 19.2% to $2.7bn with margins expanding by 552bp to 20.1%, and EPS is expected to increase to $16.1 in FY 27 from $9.2 in FY 24.

Overall, Motorola Solutions continues to demonstrate robust financial performance and strategic growth, driven by its mission-critical communications and security solutions. With strong revenue and EBITDA growth, expanding margins, and significant backlog, the company is well-positioned for future success. The recent acquisition of Silvus Technologies and the launch of WAVE PTX further enhance its market leadership.

However, Motorola faces diverse risks including higher SG&A and R&D due to fast pace of innovation in cloud, AI, and 5G technologies, overdependence on government contracts, FX fluctuations, and geopolitical tensions, which could impact Motorola’s global operations and supply chains.