These transactions allow the DIY retailer to simplify its shareholding structure, in line with its previously stated intentions from several weeks ago.

Acknowledging the final nature of the merger-absorption and the transfer to Mr.Bricolage of 5a419a929 treasury shares, the shareholders of Mr.Bricolage have also decided to cancel these shares through a capital reduction.

Following these operations, the company ANPF, which notably brings together shareholder members of the Mr.Bricolage Group, now directly controls Mr.Bricolage, a stake it previously held through the intermediary companies SIMB, SIFI, and SIFA.