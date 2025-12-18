Mr.Bricolage General Meeting Approves Streamlined Shareholding Structure

Mr.Bricolage announces that its shareholders, gathered on December 17 for a mixed General Meeting, have approved the merger-absorption of SIMB by Mr.Bricolage, with SIMB itself having previously absorbed SIFA.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/18/2025 at 07:52 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

These transactions allow the DIY retailer to simplify its shareholding structure, in line with its previously stated intentions from several weeks ago.



Acknowledging the final nature of the merger-absorption and the transfer to Mr.Bricolage of 5a419a929 treasury shares, the shareholders of Mr.Bricolage have also decided to cancel these shares through a capital reduction.



Following these operations, the company ANPF, which notably brings together shareholder members of the Mr.Bricolage Group, now directly controls Mr.Bricolage, a stake it previously held through the intermediary companies SIMB, SIFI, and SIFA.