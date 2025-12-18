Mr.Bricolage General Meeting Approves Streamlined Shareholding Structure
Mr.Bricolage announces that its shareholders, gathered on December 17 for a mixed General Meeting, have approved the merger-absorption of SIMB by Mr.Bricolage, with SIMB itself having previously absorbed SIFA.
These transactions allow the DIY retailer to simplify its shareholding structure, in line with its previously stated intentions from several weeks ago.
Acknowledging the final nature of the merger-absorption and the transfer to Mr.Bricolage of 5a419a929 treasury shares, the shareholders of Mr.Bricolage have also decided to cancel these shares through a capital reduction.
Following these operations, the company ANPF, which notably brings together shareholder members of the Mr.Bricolage Group, now directly controls Mr.Bricolage, a stake it previously held through the intermediary companies SIMB, SIFI, and SIFA.
Mr Bricolage is one of the largest French retailers specializing in the distribution of DIY, gardening and decoration items. The group ensures the development of its member and affiliate store networks through the commercial display services (defining communication policies and advertising plans), assistance in creating and enlarging points of sale, indexing suppliers, supplying stores, standardized training, etc. Revenues come primarily from payments for licensing rights, compensation from suppliers and franchise income. The group also develops an online sales activity for consumers.
Net sales break down by source of revenue between sale of goods (70.4%) and services (29.6%).
At the end of 2024, the group had 1,071 stores (of which 994 in France) divided between the following brands: Mr.Bricolage (415; of which 338 in France) and Les Briconautes (99), and affiliate stores (557).
