MSCI shares plunge after disappointing results and guidance

MSCI is posting the S&P 500's second-steepest decline on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange after reporting quarterly results that fell short of expectations, a setback compounded by disappointing full-year cash generation guidance.

The US group, which specializes in providing data, analytics and financial indexes, reported operating revenue of $867m in the second quarter, representing organic growth of 12.2% year over year.



By comparison, the analyst consensus had been looking for revenue of around $870m.



MSCI, whose key clients include asset managers, hedge funds, banks and insurers, also missed consensus estimates by posting an adjusted operating margin (Ebitda) of 62.1%, versus 61.4% a year earlier, compared with an analyst average forecast of 62.9%.



Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $4.94, again below expectations, as the consensus had been $4.98.



Only the retention rate offers reassurance



In another setback, net new recurring subscription revenue, a closely watched activity metric, did not reach market forecasts, even as the client retention rate (retention rate) came in at 95.3%, above the consensus of 94.6%.



On the outlook, the New York-based group said it is targeting higher-than-expected operating expenses for 2026, between $1.535bn and $1.575bn, compared with a consensus of $1.521bn.



As for free cash flow (free cash flow - FCF), it is expected between $1.485bn and $1.545bn, again below the consensus of $1.614bn.



After the weaker-than-expected results and the lackluster guidance, MSCI shares were down more than 11% Tuesday in early Wall Street trading, while the S&P 500 was up 0.6%. The stock is down 3% since the start of the year.