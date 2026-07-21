MSCI shares plunge after disappointing results and guidance
MSCI is posting the S&P 500's second-steepest decline on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange after reporting quarterly results that fell short of expectations, a setback compounded by disappointing full-year cash generation guidance.
The US group, which specializes in providing data, analytics and financial indexes, reported operating revenue of $867m in the second quarter, representing organic growth of 12.2% year over year.
By comparison, the analyst consensus had been looking for revenue of around $870m.
MSCI, whose key clients include asset managers, hedge funds, banks and insurers, also missed consensus estimates by posting an adjusted operating margin (Ebitda) of 62.1%, versus 61.4% a year earlier, compared with an analyst average forecast of 62.9%.
Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $4.94, again below expectations, as the consensus had been $4.98.
Only the retention rate offers reassurance
In another setback, net new recurring subscription revenue, a closely watched activity metric, did not reach market forecasts, even as the client retention rate (retention rate) came in at 95.3%, above the consensus of 94.6%.
On the outlook, the New York-based group said it is targeting higher-than-expected operating expenses for 2026, between $1.535bn and $1.575bn, compared with a consensus of $1.521bn.
As for free cash flow (free cash flow - FCF), it is expected between $1.485bn and $1.545bn, again below the consensus of $1.614bn.
After the weaker-than-expected results and the lackluster guidance, MSCI shares were down more than 11% Tuesday in early Wall Street trading, while the S&P 500 was up 0.6%. The stock is down 3% since the start of the year.
MSCI, Inc. specializes in publishing information and support tools dedicated to institutional investors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- dissemination of stock market indices (57%): used in particular for the creation of indexed products, comparative performance analysis, rebalancing and asset allocation;
- development of market analysis solutions and tools (22.8%): development of content, applications and services for risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management;
- development of tools for the analysis of environmental, social and governance criteria (11.3%);
- other (8.9%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (40.4%), Americas (4.5%), the United Kingdom (17.3%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (22.3%), Japan (4.1%) and other (11.4%).
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