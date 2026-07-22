MTU Aero ready to test its hydrogen fuel cell, the stock reacts
The German engine maker says it has cleared several key technical milestones that will allow it to move to the next phase: testing. Airbus and EASA are watching this progress closely... as are the markets: MTU Aero shares are up 1.3% on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
MTU Aero Engines says it has cleared several key milestones in the development of its hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion system known as the 'Flying Fuel Cell'. Tests of the hydrogen and air supply systems have been successfully validated, paving the way for the first integrated demonstrators, whose test campaigns will begin this year in Munich.
The group is currently building a 350 kW fuel cell close to a production version, as well as a full demonstrator intended to test the operation of the entire system under flight conditions. In parallel, the European HEROPS project (Hydrogen-Electric Zero Emission Propulsion System) has completed its design phase and is moving to technology validation around a 1.8 megawatt system, with the aim of scaling up to 2 to 4 megawatts.
On the industrial front, MTU and Airbus announced in early July their intention to create a joint venture dedicated to hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion systems. Finally, MTU has renewed its partnership with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to prepare the regulatory framework needed to certify this new technology.
MTU Aero Engines AG is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of modules and components for civil and military aircraft engines. The group also offers engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for commercial aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines (67.9%);
- sale of modules and components for commercial and military aviation engines (32.1%). The group also offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for military engines.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (10.3%), Europe (6.2%), North America (70%), Asia (8.9%) and other (4.6%).
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