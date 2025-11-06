The great AI purge seems to have fizzled out, even if investors remain uneasy about the not-always-rational exuberance that surrounds the sector on the stock market. In the short term, they may have other pressing concerns, ranging from a Supreme Court that appears less accommodating than expected on Trump-era tariffs, to a Federal Reserve that could be forced into a slightly more hawkish stance than markets had priced in.

Sometimes the theatrical nature of financial news coverage is bewildering. Cast your mind back – not far, just to the headlines from two nights ago – and the stock market apocalypse seemed imminent. The artificial intelligence bubble was on the verge of bursting, New York had elected a socialist mayor, and I had spilled a third of my coffee into my keyboard. In short, black swans were circling and commentators had dusted off their favourite bear market vocabulary: consolidation, correction, downturn, the whole shebang.

That was after the Nasdaq dropped 2% on Tuesday. Just 24 hours later, following a 0.7% rebound, the press headlines had swung to the opposite extreme, reassuring us that there would be no apocalypse after all. Well, probably not. Forecasting the markets is hardly an exact science.

To cap it off, a serious outlet like Bloomberg was headlining yesterday evening: "Wall Street gains as AI carnage eases". "Carnage"? Granted, Nvidia fell 5% in two sessions and Palantir 10%. But that followed six-month gains of 70% and 51%, respectively. Hardly carnage. Most of today's popular takes on US indices refer to investors buying the dip or bargain-hunting. After a mere 2% drop, discounts were not exactly generous.

This morning, no sign of a market doomsday either, though two fresh threats loom on the horizon.

First, the yield on 10-year US Treasuries has climbed back to 4.15%. That may seem like a minor detail, but to some, it speaks volumes. The rise stems from signs of resilience in the US economy and official announcements of increased debt issuance. The market still leans toward a Fed rate cut in December, but the odds have dropped to 62.5% versus 37.5% for a hold – the lowest probability of a cut in a month. Alongside AI investments, hopes of falling rates remain a powerful driver of equity markets.

The second threat, and arguably the more serious one, is a potentially unfavourable ruling from the US Supreme Court on the legal legitimacy of the Trump administration's tariffs. A pivotal hearing took place yesterday, and it didn't go particularly well for the executive, despite a Republican-leaning bench. At the heart of the case is President Trump's use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), designed to respond to "unusual and extraordinary" threats. Several justices questioned whether Trump had overstepped congressional authority. Others, notably among the conservatives, underscored the traditional leeway granted to presidents in trade matters, hinting at a potentially split decision.

Trump, who sees tariffs as a cornerstone of both his economic and foreign policy, has urged the Court to issue a swift ruling. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, present at the hearing, said the administration was prepared to continue the legal battle in the event of a setback. A negative or restrictive ruling could have significant implications, particularly regarding financial restitutions. Trump himself warned that an adverse verdict would be "devastating". The Court is expected to issue its ruling in December or January at the earliest. This sword of Damocles has also contributed to the rise in 10-year Treasury yields.

Back on the topic of rates, the Bank of England is set to deliver its monetary policy decision at midday. Economists expect no change from the current 4%, but the likelihood of a cut to 3.75% has jumped from 10% to 33% in recent days. This follows an austerity-tinged speech from UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves ahead of the 2026 budget presentation.

Meanwhile, several Fed members (Williams, Barr, Waller, Hammack and Musalem) are scheduled to speak today. Earnings season remains in full swing, with results from ConocoPhillips, Airbnb, Veolia, Engie, Commerzbank, Rheinmetall, and many more.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the market apocalypse has also been called off. All indices are trading higher, with Hong Kong and Tokyo posting gains of more than 1.5%. European bourses are expected to open on a tentative note.

Today's Economic Highlights:

On today's agenda: Japan's PMIs, followed by industrial production in Germany and private sector jobs in France; the unemployment rate in Switzerland and retail sales in the eurozone; in the United Kingdom, the Bank of England's decision on the bank rate; in the United States, Challenger layoffs, new unemployment claims, non-farm productivity, unit labor costs, and wholesale inventories. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.31

: US$1.31 Gold : US$3,996.21

: US$3,996.21 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$63.81

: US$63.81 United States 10 years : 4.15%

: 4.15% BITCOIN: US$103,047

In corporate news:

Santander UK has named Mahesh Aditya as its new CEO.

has named Mahesh Aditya as its new CEO. BAE Systems received U.S. Air Force approval for its Compass Call Mission Crew Simulator.

received U.S. Air Force approval for its Compass Call Mission Crew Simulator. Velocity Composites announced reduced revenue due to delays in A350 production and customer program transfers.

announced reduced revenue due to delays in A350 production and customer program transfers. Next 15 Group concluded acquisition discussions with Epiris regarding a brand.

concluded acquisition discussions with Epiris regarding a brand. Novo Nordisk beats Q3 expectations in new CEO's first quarter, but cuts guidance.

Theon International receives first order for optronic system.

Apple nears $1bn/year deal with Google to use its AI in Siri.

Google in early talks to increase investment in Anthropic (Business Insider).

Snapchat surges after integrating Perplexity AI engine.

OpenAI reportedly wants the US government to guarantee its debt – potentially good news for its many suppliers and partners.

