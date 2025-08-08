Munich Re shares fell over 7% in early trading in Frankfurt, following a reduction in its annual insurance revenue forecast from €64bn to €62bn, "due to business developments and exchange rates."



The Bavarian reinsurer nevertheless maintained its 2025 net income target of €6bn, confirming that it had reached a record level in Q2, up 30% to €2.08bn.



Its CEO Joachim Wenning highlighted excellent combined ratios in property and casualty reinsurance and GSI, encouraging developments in life and health reinsurance, at ERGO and in investment activities.



Despite organic growth, insurance income from insurance contracts written fell by 1.2% to less than €14.8bn, mainly due to currency effects related to the weak dollar.