The analyst reaffirms a "sell" recommendation on Airbus shares, with an unchanged price target of 175 euros.

mwb research believes the European aircraft manufacturer is heading into its earnings release with solid operational performance, but sees limited upside potential, as deliveries remain the main driver of results and the 2026 guidance is expected to be more cautious than anticipated.



The research firm forecasts a delivery target of around 870 aircraft in 2026, below market expectations of close to 900, following several years of targets deemed overly ambitious.



The note also points out that competitive risks are rising, with COMAC viewed as a credible challenger from 2030 onwards, while optimism surrounding the FCAS program is "fading" due to governance disputes and declining political support, weighing on the stock's revaluation.



As a reminder, FCAS is a next-generation European defense program, led mainly by France, Germany, and Spain, aiming to develop a comprehensive air combat system by 2040.



Airbus shares are trading flat in Paris at mid-session and have fallen by around 2.5% since the start of the year.