mwb research reiterates rating on Airbus

The analyst maintains a 'hold' rating on the stock, with an unchanged price target of 180 euros.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/09/2026 at 06:50 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to mwb research, the reported abandonment of the manned fighter jet program within FCAS by Germany and France is unlikely to have a significant impact on Airbus's earnings, as the project had not progressed beyond the demonstrator phase.



The broker highlights that FCAS-related revenues were immaterial within its forecast horizon and that the 100 billion euro figure often cited refers to the program over several decades, rather than short-term revenue for Airbus.



The note suggests that the termination of this project removes a long-standing industrial bottleneck, while activities related to the combat cloud and drones could potentially continue. The investment case remains primarily driven by commercial aircraft deliveries, engine supply constraints, and risks surrounding 2026 targets.



Airbus shares were up 1% around 12:30 p.m. in Paris.