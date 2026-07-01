MWB Research upgrades its recommendation on Airbus, the stock jumps

The analyst moves from "hold" to "buy" on the European plane maker, while the price target is raised from €180 to €215.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 07/01/2026 at 08:14 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to the broker, deliveries of 87 commercial aircraft in June should bring second-quarter deliveries to around 235 planes, a record level that removes the risk of a cut to the full-year targets.



The note says the 2026 delivery estimate is raised to 870 aircraft, in line with the group's guidance ("around 870"), after two consecutive months of sharp acceleration despite ongoing constraints on Pratt & Whitney engines.



The research firm believes the operational outlook has improved and no longer expects a downward revision to targets. It notes, however, that its long-term thesis of COMAC as a structural risk to earnings from the mid-2030s remains unchanged.



Buoyed by this positive analysis, the stock was up 2% on the Paris stock exchange in early afternoon trading.