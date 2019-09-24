myPOS : Opens First Flagship Store in Paris

Europe's fastest growing payment solutions provider, opens a store in Paris. This is the 7th European store for the company, aiming to strengthen its physical presence and getting closer to its customers in France.

Since its launch in 2014, myPOS has been helping SMEs grow through payments technology. Not only it provides a range of multifunctional POS terminals at super-affordable prices (from € 29 to only € 349), but also enables every merchant with a free multi-currency account into which all card payments are settled immediately, at no extra cost.

“myPOS is the first and only payment solution to provide instant pay-out to the merchant account. Before myPOS, business owners had to wait for days and weeks to access their money.’’ – says Christo Georgiev, founder of myPOS – ‘’We hope that French businesses will take advantage and improve their business operations with myPOS, resulting in positive cashflows’’.

The myPOS devices read chip & pin, magnetic stripe and contactless cards, and accept popular card operators such as VISA, Mastercard, American Express, JCB, Union Pay, plus European payment schemes such as Bancontact and iDEAL. Mobile wallets are welcomed too - Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

myPOS is quickly gaining a foothold in Europe covering 30+ countries, having gained the trust of more than 80,000 clients.

One of the factors to this success is also the opening of series of flagship stores across Europe, something no other European payments provider has done yet, starting with London, Amsterdam, Sofia, Milan and Barcelona in 2018, and adding Antwerp and Paris in 2019, with more to come.

In February 2019, the Berlin Merchants Payments Ecosystem jury awarded myPOS the Best POS Innovation Award. Later this year, myPOS was also nominated by the European Business Awards for the Award for Innovation and by the 2019 Payment Awards for Best Merchant Acquirer/Processor.

About myPOS World Ltd

myPOS World Ltd is a fintech company operating the myPOS platform across Europe. The myPOS e-money accounts and payment services are provided by a myPOS-owned UK E- Money Institution, authorised and regulated by the FCA and by an associated EU-licensed E- Money Institution, a direct member of MasterCard, VISA, Amex, JCB, UnionPay and other card schemes.

myPOS headquarters is at Level 24, The Shard, London Bridge Street, London SE1 9SG, UK.

www.mypos.com

