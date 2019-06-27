Log in
myPOS : Opens its First Store in Belgium

06/27/2019 | 05:00am EDT

myPOS, a leading European payments provider, opens a store in Antwerp, Belgium, four years after introducing the omni-channel payment solution for small businesses in the country. The payments provider is strengthening its presence in Belgium and getting closer to its customers.

"We are very pleased to be offering Belgian SMEs and independent professionals a reliable, modern and flexible alternative to the existing business payment solutions. ‘’ – says Christo Georgiev, founder of myPOS - ‘’With it, they can accept not only all popular credit and debit cards, but also Belgium’s favourite payment method - Bancontact Payconiq - at special rates."

myPOS offers freelancers, solo merchants and SMEs a complete solution that enables them to accept and process electronic payments. It does not only translate into offering multifunctional POS terminals at super-affordable prices (from € 29 to € 349), but also providing a free multi-currency account combined with a business debit card and, most importantly, real-time transaction processing, which makes payments instantly available in the account!

Located in the heart of the port city, the first myPOS store in Belgium will serve as a showcase and point of contact for local customers and partners and provide them with support, the latest payment innovations available and many value-added services. This will allow them to take - and stay - one step ahead of their competitors!

Irfan Rasmally, myPOS Executive Director, comments: "Antwerp confirms its position as the epicentre of business and investment in Flanders. It is therefore logical for myPOS to be operational in this exciting city, where, historically, we have had customers since 2015. "

About myPOS Europe Ltd

myPOS Europe Ltd is a payments provider and processor, registered at The Shard, Level 24, 32 London Bridge Street, London, England, SE1 9SG and licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The myPOS package includes a mobile POS device, free myPOS account with business VISA card and access to additional merchant services.

myPOS is a winner of the Best POS Innovation award for 2019 by the MPE Europe.

www.mypos.com


© Business Wire 2019
