myPOS : Welcomes New Chief Strategy Officer Jean Beaubois

11/11/2019 | 04:01am EST

European payment service provider myPOS is delighted to announce the appointment of new Chief Strategy Officer, Jean Beaubois, effective 11th of November 2019.

Jean Beaubois comes from SafeCharge, an international payment technology company, where he was in charge of Investor Relations and M&A for the last two years. Jean brings extensive experience and knowledge in payment technology, financial analysis and strategy - strengths gained at SafeCharge as well as leading investment banks such as Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

‘’Jean's appointment will contribute to myPOS’ financial strength and strategy‘’ - says Christo Georgiev, myPOS founder and CEO. “myPOS is growing exponentially, every month a record-high number of small companies are turning to myPOS to run their business with our all-in-one payment solution and Jean will help support our expansion strategy by looking for investments and partnerships”.

myPOS was created on the premise that every business, regardless of its size and the sector it operates in, needs to have access to innovative payments technology to sell its products or services to grow.

With that in mind, myPOS was the first and still is the only payment technology provider to deliver a free merchant account with immediate funds settlement at no extra cost. In addition to offering the best support to its clients, myPOS has developed its own sales channel of flagship stores opened sequentially in London, Amsterdam, Sofia, Milan, Barcelona, Antwerp and Paris, and is looking to open in Bucharest and Vienna next.

myPOS continues to introduce more competitive and innovative solutions to the European market such as the super affordable myPOS GO at just 29 EUR and the upcoming myPOS HUB+, the first countertop device for the company which combines a payment terminal, ECR and business management apps all in one.

About myPOS World Ltd

myPOS World Ltd is a fintech company operating the myPOS platform across Europe. The myPOS e-money accounts and payment services are provided by a myPOS-owned UK E-Money Institution, authorised and regulated by the FCA and by an associated EU-licensed E-Money Institution, a direct member of MasterCard, VISA, Amex, JCB, UnionPay and other card schemes.

myPOS headquarters is at Level 24, The Shard, London Bridge Street, London SE1 9SG, UK.

www.mypos.com


© Business Wire 2019
