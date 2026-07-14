Mycronic and Hapag-Lloyd raise their targets, Evotec and Ericsson disappoint

A mixed session across European markets. On the upside, Mycronic soars 13% after quarterly results that came in well above expectations, while Hapag-Lloyd (+6.5%) raises its full-year guidance on the back of supportive freight conditions, and the oil sector, led by BP, benefits from crude's rebound fueled by US-Iran tensions. On the downside, Evotec plunges 31%, punished after a severe warning on its 2026 outlook, while Ericsson (-7%) and Vossloh (-8%) also disappoint.

Rising stocks



Mycronic (+13%): shares in the Swedish maker of electronics production equipment are buoyed by the release of its second-quarter 2026 results, which have been warmly received. Sales and profitability clearly beat expectations.



Hapag-Lloyd (+6.5%): the shipping line raises its earnings guidance as demand and freight rates rise. The group now expects full-year gross operating profit (EBITDA) of between $2.7bn and $3.7bn, versus a previous forecast of $1.1bn to $3.1bn.



IMCD (+5%): the Dutch distributor of specialty chemicals benefits from an upgrade by UBS, which moves from neutral to buy and lifts its price target from €85 to €100, signaling renewed confidence in the group's outlook.



Salzgitter (+4%): the German steelmaker advances after Jefferies upgraded the stock from hold to buy, while also raising its price target from €55 to €66. The research firm sees the company as one of the main beneficiaries of the EU's protectionist measures in steel.



BP Plc (+3%): the British oil major benefits from a sharp rebound in crude prices, driven by renewed military tensions between the United States and Iran that revive fears of disruptions to global oil flows. The broader European energy sector is also pulled higher. BP also provided a preliminary update on its Q2 activity, anticipating a decline in upstream production, in line with its guidance.



Falling stocks



Evotec (-31%): a cold shower for the German CRO, which has sharply revised down its annual outlook. The group cuts its 2026 revenue target to €570m-€610m, versus a previous range of €700m-€780m, and now expects negative adjusted EBITDA of between -€70m and -€105m, due to milestone payment deferrals and delays in concluding new strategic agreements.



Vossloh (-8%): the German specialist in rail fastening systems is hit after announcing, this morning, downwardly revised guidance for both revenue and earnings. The revision to full-year targets disappoints investors and fuels concerns about the strength of demand in the rail sector.



Ericsson (-7%): the Swedish telecom equipment giant suffers after publishing its second-quarter 2026 results, which show a 6% decline in revenue and a 12% drop in net profit, hurt by weaker sales. While quarterly EPS beats analysts' expectations, the marked decline in first-half revenue weighs on investor sentiment.



Finnair (-6%): the stock is hit by two downgrades. OP Corporate Bank moves from reduce to sell with a price target nonetheless raised from €3 to €3.60, while Nordea Bank moves from hold to sell with a price target of €3.80.