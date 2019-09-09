mytaptrack :® Welcomes New Advisory Board Member, Ognjen Sosa

SEATTLE, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- mytaptrack®, a Seattle-area edtech company has welcomed new advisory board member, Mr. Ognjen (Oggie) Sosa. mytaptrack® is an IoT device that tracks the behaviors and symptoms of children with special needs, allowing teachers, parents and providers to share data in real time for faster treatment. Mr. Sosa's role will be to advise the company's management team on growth strategy and financing needs.

Mr. Sosa is a financial services professional with nearly 14 years of experience in asset management. He entered the industry as an analyst responsible for developing multi-factor, quantitative models, and constructing equity market-neutral portfolios focused on U.S. and Canadian equities. Today, Mr. Sosa manages multi-asset portfolios for institutional investors and financial intermediaries requiring strategic support, guidance and customization. Currently, he holds both Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) and Financial Risk Manager (FRM) designations.

Mr. Sosa received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA from the University of Florida. During his graduate work at UF, he also pursued interests in robotics and specialized in autonomous ground vehicle development. Recognizing the potential influence AI and big data have on many aspects of our work and life, Mr. Sosa is currently enrolled in a graduate program at the University of California, Berkeley, pursuing a Master's degree in Data Science and Machine Learning.

Mr. Sosa commented, "I've always been in awe of technology, and as the father of a son with special needs, I had taken a keen interest in the application of technology to better inform decisions made by his educators and providers. When I discovered mytaptrack® I had been looking for an advanced analytics solution with AI capability."

mytaptrack® CEO, Nikody Keating, also the father of a son with special needs, founded the company as a way to improve his own child's educational experience. One click, two clicks, or holding a click on the mytaptrack® button logs a child's special needs symptom or behavior and communicates it to an online platform. With each click the child's parents, teachers and providers receive notifications about a data event, and with the help of artificial intelligence, data pattern variations. The encrypted data is stored on a safe, HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) and FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) compliant platform.

Keating shared, "mytaptrack® continues to draw the attention of individuals who understand the need for more accurate data tracking for kids receiving special education. We're fortunate to have Oggie on the team. As we mature the company, his expertise will be key in developing strategies designed to accelerate our growth. I continue to be impressed by his thoughtful approach to every challenge we might meet."

About mytaptrack®

