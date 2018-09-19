n2y : Creates First-Ever Symbol-Supported Weather Safety Materials in Partnership With the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

n2y
partnered with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
(NOAA) and their Weather-Ready Nation program to create symbol-supported
weather safety materials made specifically for individuals with
disabilities, making it the first of its kind.
n2y created a newspaper and dozens of pages of activities all about the Weather-Ready Nation program
specifically for kids with moderate to severe cognitive learning disabilities. (Graphic: Business Wire)
n2y transformed NOAA’s informational weather safety materials into a News-2-You
newspaper, entitled “Weather-Ready Nation,” and an additional
collection of six safety resources in the form of interactive iDocs and
PDF downloads. News-2-You and the safety resources use symbols paired
with text to provide individuals with learning and language challenges
appropriate and accessible safety materials. The newspaper also includes
comprehension activities, games, a craft and a recipe.
“This is a great opportunity we have with NOAA and couldn’t be more
timely with the landfall of Hurricane Florence,” said Chrissy Wostmann,
n2y CEO. “It is the first time these weather resources have been
transformed into a symbol-supported text, which is very exciting.
Weather safety should be accessible to everyone because it is something
we face every day.”
Lightning, heat, flood safety, wildfires, cold weather and tornadoes,
along with their accompanying safety precautions, are discussed
throughout the newspaper and in the additional resources. By covering a
wide range of weather categories, one can be certain readers in all
geographical areas can have life-saving information that is relevant to
them, as well as information that can help them better understand
complex concepts and new details and information.
The newspaper was released Sept. 10, 2018, and will be available to
News-2-You subscribers through Sept. 24, 2018. The additional resources
will be a long-standing, interactive or downloadable feature on the n2y
website under eXtras!.
As a result of this partnership, n2y has also been named a Weather-Ready
Nation Ambassador and is committed to helping NOAA improve the nation’s
readiness against extreme weather, water and climate events in an
accessible way.
“Ambassadors are critical to building a Weather-Ready Nation,” said
Louis Uccellini, Ph.D., director of NOAA's National Weather Service. “We
welcome n2y as a new ambassador who is committed to empowering its
customers with life-saving information about extreme weather events.”
Together, n2y and NOAA hope these valuable, accessible resources will
help to prepare and educate individuals with disabilities on dangerous
weather conditions in their area and the importance of safety
precautions, which in turn will ensure their safety and well-being.
Subscribers, as well as those registered for an n2y login, can access
the resources at n2y.com.
