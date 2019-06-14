n2y : Earns SIIA CODiE Award for Best Game-Based Curriculum

n2y, a leader in the field of special education, had the honor of accepting the 2019 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Game-Based Curriculum for its learning solution, L3 Skills®. In addition to the excitement of winning an award, n2y was recognized as a finalist in two other categories. Unique Learning System® was named a finalist for Best Data Solution and Best Learning Capacity Solution, and Positivity®, the new social-emotional learning program, was named a finalist for Best Learning Capacity Solution.

L3 Skills provides a fun, real-world way for students with unique learning needs to build confidence while practicing academic and transition skills. The age-appropriate games and activities reinforce core math, language arts, fine motor, cause and effect, and life skills. L3 Skills supports learners as they play assigned activities on tablets and computers and adds a flexible classroom management option for teachers.

For over 30 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards have been recognizing the success of innovative technology products and companies within the education, media and software industries. It is the only peer-recognized awards competition in the education and business technology industries. The awards process is thorough; a first-round review is conducted by expert peer judges, and then those companies and products named as finalists have a final review, with scoring assigned by SIIA members. This process ensures that each recipient of the prestigious CODiE Award is well considered.

According to the judges’ feedback, L3 Skills is one of the best game-based programs they have seen in a long time. Customized to students’ ages and disabilities, L3 Skills focuses on populations that do not get enough attention and provides activities to empower them.

“We are equally excited and appreciative to be named a winner and recognized alongside the other deserving finalists,” said Chrissy Wostmann, n2y CEO. “We believe each of our learning solutions is special and influential, but for others, especially those within the industry, to recognize their value means so much.”

n2y previously had the honor of accepting the 2015 CODiE Award, Best Solution for Special Needs Students, for its comprehensive teaching, learning and assessment program, Unique Learning System.

To learn more about L3 Skills and n2y’s Total Solution, please visit n2y.com.

About n2y:

n2y® is changing the lives of special educators and their students—seamlessly delivering a complete, differentiated instructional program tailored to help individuals with complex learning needs access the general education curriculum. n2y’s comprehensive, research-based solution frees educators to teach and empowers learning with standards-based academic content, powerful assessment and data collection, an accessible supplemental newspaper, dynamic symbol communication tools, skill-based learning games and a groundbreaking classroom management resource—all supported by best-in-class professional development. With n2y, everyone can learn. For more information on this award-winning solution, visit n2y.com and join them on Facebook and Twitter.

