n2y : Earns SIIA CODiE Award for Best Game-Based Curriculum

n2y,
a leader in the field of special education, had the honor of accepting
the 2019 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Game-Based Curriculum for its
learning solution, L3 Skills®. In addition to the excitement
of winning an award, n2y was recognized as a finalist in two other
categories. Unique
Learning System® was named a finalist for Best Data Solution and
Best Learning Capacity Solution, and Positivity®,
the new social-emotional learning program, was named a finalist for Best
Learning Capacity Solution.
L3
Skills provides a fun, real-world way for students with unique
learning needs to build confidence while practicing academic and
transition skills. The age-appropriate games and activities reinforce
core math, language arts, fine motor, cause and effect, and life skills.
L3 Skills supports learners as they play assigned activities
on tablets and computers and adds a flexible classroom management option
for teachers.
For over 30 years, the SIIA
CODiE Awards have been recognizing the success of innovative
technology products and companies within the education, media and
software industries. It is the only peer-recognized awards competition
in the education and business technology industries. The awards process
is thorough; a first-round review is conducted by expert peer judges,
and then those companies and products named as finalists have a final
review, with scoring assigned by SIIA members. This process ensures that
each recipient of the prestigious CODiE Award is well considered.
According to the judges’ feedback, L3 Skills is one of the
best game-based programs they have seen in a long time. Customized to
students’ ages and disabilities, L3 Skills focuses on
populations that do not get enough attention and provides activities to
empower them.
“We are equally excited and appreciative to be named a winner and
recognized alongside the other deserving finalists,” said Chrissy
Wostmann, n2y CEO. “We believe each of our learning solutions is special
and influential, but for others, especially those within the industry,
to recognize their value means so much.”
n2y previously had the honor of accepting the 2015 CODiE Award, Best
Solution for Special Needs Students, for its comprehensive teaching,
learning and assessment program, Unique Learning System.
To learn more about L3 Skills and n2y’s Total Solution,
please visit n2y.com.
About n2y:
n2y® is changing the lives of special educators and their
students—seamlessly delivering a complete, differentiated instructional
program tailored to help individuals with complex learning needs access
the general education curriculum. n2y’s comprehensive, research-based
solution frees educators to teach and empowers learning with
standards-based academic content, powerful assessment and data
collection, an accessible supplemental newspaper, dynamic symbol
communication tools, skill-based learning games and a groundbreaking
classroom management resource—all supported by best-in-class
professional development. With n2y, everyone can learn. For more
information on this award-winning solution, visit n2y.com
and join them on Facebook
and Twitter.
