Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

nCipher nShield HSM Achieves Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Certification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 12:31am EDT

nShield Connect XC hardware security module (HSM) receives approval from India’s stringent national standards body

nCipher Security, an Entrust Datacard company and provider of trust, integrity and control for business-critical information and applications, announces that its nShield Connect XC hardware security module (HSM) is now certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Organizations in India now can protect their sensitive data, network communications and enterprise infrastructure from cyberattacks with a BIS-approved, high-assurance security foundation.

India is one of the countries with the world’s highest HSM usage (54% against the global average of 47%), according to the 2019 Global Encryption Trends Study from the Ponemon Institute, driven by organizations embracing the cloud and new digital initiatives such as the internet of things (IoT), blockchain and digital payments. That number is expected to grow as the country embarks on its Digital India initiative, continues to roll out the Aadhaar biometric ID system, and furthers its Smart Cities Mission.

nShield HSMs are hardened, tamper-resistant appliances that perform functions including encryption, digital signing, and cryptographic key generation and protection. With their comprehensive capabilities, nShield HSMs support an extensive range of applications, including certificate authorities and code signing.

As the national standards body of India, the BIS sets parameters for ensuring the quality, safety, and reliability of products entering the Indian market, and is mandatory for many IT products, including HSMs. By earning BIS certification for nShield Connect XC HSMs, nCipher reaffirms nCipher’s position as an HSM market leader, committed to helping customers meet compliance needs around the world. Over 1,000 organizations rely on nCipher HSMs, including 5 of the top 10 Fortune 100 companies.

“nCipher has long championed best practices and industry standards. Achieving BIS certification demonstrates our commitment to the Indian market and to the highest security standards and compliance requirements,” said Philip Schreiber, regional director, Middle East, Africa and South Asia at nCipher Security. “We are pleased that the BIS has certified nCipher’s ability to meet its high cybersecurity standards. “

nCipher nShield HSMs are also certified to FIPS-140-2 level 3 – a standard defined by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology and the most widely adopted security benchmark for cryptographic solutions in government and commercial enterprises – and the international Common Criteria EAL4+.

About nCipher Security

nCipher Security, an Entrust Datacard company, is a leader in the general-purpose hardware security module (HSM) market, empowering world-leading organizations by delivering trust, integrity and control to their business critical information and applications. Today’s fast-moving digital environment enhances customer satisfaction, gives competitive advantage and improves operational efficiency – it also multiplies the security risks. Our cryptographic solutions secure emerging technologies such as cloud, IoT, blockchain, and digital payments and help meet new compliance mandates. We do this using our same proven technology that global organizations depend on today to protect against threats to their sensitive data, network communications and enterprise infrastructure. We deliver trust for your business critical applications, ensure the integrity of your data and put you in complete control – today, tomorrow, always. www.ncipher.com

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram – search nCipherSecurity.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:05aOn Track to a Successful Implementation of the Strategy
TE
01:05aGurit invests further in its aerospace prepreg capability at the German site in Kassel and will close the Zullwil plant, Switzerland in H2 2021
TE
01:04aINVALDA INVL : INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund hits second close bringing investment capacity to EUR 142 million
AQ
01:03aMORTGAGE CHOICE : Cash rate falls to new historic low of 0.75%
PU
01:03aFUJIFILM : launches FUJINON TECHNO-STABI TS-X 1440
PU
01:01aEGIDE : key industrial partner for Leonardo in the UK for its IASI-NG Space programme
GL
01:01aKUNGSLEDEN : refinances debt at lower cost
AQ
01:01aION BEAM APPLICATIONS : IBA receives down payment for Proteus®PLUS contract in Shenzhen, China
AQ
01:01aSELVAAG BOLIG ASA : Sold 192 homes for NOK 914 million in third quarter
AQ
01:01aNORDIC NANOVECTOR : appoints Dr Gabriele Elbl as Vice President Global Regulatory Affairs
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices recover after output from U.S., Russia, OPEC drop
2LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $495 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT: Pentagon
3FARFETCH LTD : FARFETCH : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Farfetch Limited Investors of Importa..
4CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Cmt Secures First S$200 Million Green Loan To Finance Bca Gree..
5BARCLAYS PLC : No-deal Brexit threat sends banking volumes in Britain to 28-year low
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group