Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

nCipher supports launch of new key import method for Azure Key Vault

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 01:11pm EDT

nCipher nShield® HSMs provide control of customer-managed keys and critical assets in Azure

nCipher Security, an Entrust Datacard company, and a world leader in hardware security modules (HSMs), announces its support for new key import method (BYOK) for Azure Key Vault, allowing customers to generate and transfer encryption keys to Azure Key Vault using an on-premises or as a service nShield HSM, giving them complete control over both their keys and their data security.

While cloud service providers follow best practices to protect data, subscribers are still ultimately responsible for the security of their data in the cloud. Azure Key Vault helps safeguard cryptographic keys and secrets that cloud applications and services use. This latest release of BYOK extends the capability to generate and transfer keys to Azure Key Vault using HSMs from multiple vendors.

“Microsoft and nCipher pioneered Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) to offer customers control over keys they use in the cloud for data encryption and other cryptographic applications.” says Amit Bapat, Product Manager for Azure Key Vault at Microsoft. “Over 60 Microsoft cloud services support encryption of customers’ data with keys that they BYOK into Azure Key Vault. We are happy to announce a new BYOK method that offers Azure customers more flexibility and better automation for importing their keys into Key Vault. In addition, it is based on open standards which will allow customers to import keys from any HSM.”

“nCipher welcomes Microsoft’s step to give customers greater choice and is proud to support the new release of Azure BYOK with nShield HSMs,” says Cindy Provin, General Manager, nCipher Security and SVP, Entrust Datacard. “BYOK and the use of HSMs protect both the consumer and the cloud provider, and provide the confidence to trust the cloud service with an organization’s most valuable assets. As organizations focus on moving their sensitive data and applications to the cloud, retaining control and sound key management take center stage. We believe that encryption keys belong to the customer, not the HSM vendor. Our unique Security World key management architecture ensures that customers are always in control of their keys and are not locked to an HSM vendor.”

nCipher nShield HSMs and nShield as a Service are among the highest-performing, most secure and easy-to-integrate HSM solutions available, facilitating regulatory compliance and delivering the highest levels of data and application security for enterprise, financial and government organizations. The unique Security World key management architecture provides strong, granular controls over the access and usage of key policies.

Having pioneered BYOK with Microsoft since 2013, nCipher continues to support the existing BYOK, now named nCipher BYOK, and is the only HSM vendor to support both BYOK options. Leveraging its Security World key management architecture, nCipher is also the only vendor to provide key attestation capabilities that validate provenance.

Benefits of using nShield HSMs with Azure BYOK include:

  • Help enable compliance with regional data sovereignty requirements
  • Deliver greater control of applications and data in the cloud
  • Provide FIPS 140-2 Level 3 root of trust

About nCipher Security

nCipher Security, an Entrust Datacard company, is a leader in the general-purpose hardware security module (HSM) market, empowering world-leading organizations by delivering trust, integrity and control to their business-critical information and applications. Today’s fast-moving digital environment enhances customer satisfaction, gives competitive advantage and improves operational efficiency – it also multiplies the security risks. Our cryptographic solutions secure emerging technologies such as cloud, IoT, blockchain, and digital payments and help meet new compliance mandates. We do this using our same proven technology that global organizations depend on today to protect against threats to their sensitive data, network communications and enterprise infrastructure. We deliver trust for your business-critical applications, ensure the integrity of your data and put you in complete control – today, tomorrow, always. www.ncipher.com

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram – search nCipherSecurity.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:29pNESTLE S A : Peet's Coffee Raises $2.5 Billion From IPO, Defying Pandemic--Update
DJ
01:29pWIPRO : ADRs Up 9%; Names Thierry Delaporte as CEO
DJ
01:29pOccidental Announces Dividend
GL
01:28pPRIME GLOBAL CAPITAL GROUP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01:28pBANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS S A : Português, S.A. informs about report and accounts for the 1st quarter of 2020
AQ
01:25pPUMA EXPLORATION : adds more claims in the Triple Fault Gold Area
PU
01:25pSINQIA : EGM of 05.29.2020 - Synthetic Final Voting Map
PU
01:25pDIXIE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:20pHEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:19pSCIPLAY : ROSEN, NATIONALLY REGARDED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Continues Investigation of Securities Claims Against SciPlay Corporation - SCPL
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : Coffee maker JDE Peet's shares pop 15% after $17 billion virtual IPO
3ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : UK stocks end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions, but mark monthly gains
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
5CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION : CANOPY GROWTH : reports $1.3B fourth-quarter loss, hits reset on strategic focus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group