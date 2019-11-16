nCorium :, KIOXIA America, and EchoStreams Collaborate for High-Performance Storage Platform

New Platform Based on Near-Memory Acceleration Engines, PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs

Supercomputing 2019, Booth #1490 – nCorium, in collaboration with KIOXIA America, Inc. (formerly Toshiba Memory America, Inc.), the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, and EchoStreams Innovative Solutions Inc., today announced a new storage acceleration platform. Based on nCorium’s second-generation, near-memory acceleration engines, KIOXIA’s PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ SSDs and EchoStreams’ FlacheStreams Storage Server, this fully integrated solution is designed to perform storage functions in-line and stripe data to local or remote flash storage.

Applications such as high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence, deep learning, data analytics, computer-aided engineering, climate modeling, and entertainment rely on parallel file systems to achieve the high-throughput storage they require. As disk drives in parallel file systems are rapidly replaced by high-bandwidth SSDs, the processing capabilities of traditional architectures simply fail to keep up. nCorium’s storage acceleration platform delivers breakthrough capabilities by offloading compute-intensive functions to the near memory acceleration engines called nCorium Compute in Memory Modules (nCIMMs).

“Parallel file systems like Lustre and BeeGFS can benefit immensely from the acceleration capabilities of nCIMM modules and libraries,“ said Arvindh Lalam, CEO and founder of nCorium. “We are excited to demonstrate these capabilities in collaboration with KIOXIA and EchoStreams.” nCorium has previously demonstrated up to 5x gains in customer benchmarks using PCIe Gen3 SSDs. By leveraging the higher speeds of KIOXIA CM6 PCIe Gen4 SSDs, nCorium was able to achieve 8x-10x performance gains in parallel file system workloads.

“Compute operations in HPC applications rely on high bandwidth to effectively extract valuable, near real-time insights,” said Alvaro Toledo, VP SSD marketing and product planning. “We are pleased to collaborate with nCorium and EchoStreams to address this need. Our CM6 Series enterprise NVMe SSDs deliver the performance necessary for real-time processing in parallel file systems.”

“KIOXIA is actively working with industry-leading companies such as nCorium and EchoStreams to maximize the value of the latest SSD technologies,” noted Kazusa Tomonaga, sr. manager of SSD Ecosystem Development at KIOXIA America, Inc. “We are very focused on leading the charge to enable emerging new applications.”

According to Andy Lee, director of product marketing at EchoStreams, near-memory acceleration is key to meeting the growing demand for high-performance storage. “With nCorium’s innovative nCIMM and leading-edge KIOXIA CM6 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSDs, storage bottlenecks are a thing of the past,” Lee continued.

To learn more please visit www.ncorium.com.

About EchoStreams Innovative Solutions

EchoStreams is an OEM/ODM solutions provider focused specifically on Server and Storage technologies for the fastest growing verticals in today's digital era, such as Cloud/Datacenter, Video, Telecommunication, and HPC. Visit http://www.echostreams.com/ to learn more about innovative ODM server/storage solution platforms that deliver top-tier performance and unmatched reliability.

About nCorium

nCorium, a San Jose company, developed a new memory-centric server architecture and an easy-to-use software framework to minimize data movement within server and deliver high density and low power compute capabilities for better data center efficiency. nCorium technology targets Parallel File Systems, Artificial Intelligence, Databases, Content Distribution and other applications.

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. (formerly Toshiba Memory America, Inc.) is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer cutting-edge memory solutions and services that enrich people's lives and expand society's horizons. The company's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers.

© 2019 KIOXIA America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable KIOXIA product specifications.

Notes:

PCI Express and PCIe are registered trademarks of PCI-SIG.

NVMe, NVM Express and NVMe-oF are trademarks of NVM Express, Inc

All company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191116005041/en/