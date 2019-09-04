Log in
nTopology Expands its Reach into Europe with New Office in Germany

09/04/2019 | 12:31pm EDT

Engineering software company nTopology Inc., headquartered in New York City, announced today the opening of their first European office in Regensburg, Germany.

The new location, nTopology GmbH, was created in response to the company’s growing partner and customer base in Europe. Their breakthrough computational-modeling software, nTop Platform, empowers engineers with a unified environment for creating highly complex designs suited for advanced- and additive-manufacturing processes. Collaborative workflows in nTop Platform allow the simultaneous consideration of design, simulation and manufacturing for rapid optimization of products for every industry.

"Large, global, enterprise-level manufacturing companies are adopting nTopology’s software to address engineering challenges and initiatives such as lightweighting, generative design and Industry 4.0,” says Bradley Rothenberg, founder and CEO of nTopology. “Our expansion into Germany is the logical next step since that is the base for much of European manufacturing.”

The nTopology GmbH team will kick off the company’s expansion with a three-month tour, visiting select partners at their European production sites to showcase innovative design and manufacturing solutions—including simulation, topology optimization, architected materials and more—they are developing together. The roadshow will culminate with the German and North American nTopology teams converging at the FORMNEXT show (Stand 12.0 B21) in Frankfurt November 19-22.

New nTopology GmbH representative, Fabian Grupp, has worked in AM for his entire career. He’s seen the industry shift towards serial production of high-performance parts and, with Germany being one of the most manufacturing-centric countries in the world, he says, “Our presence here will serve as an important resource to help customers realize increased product functionality, reduced development cycles and optimized designs for AM.”


© Business Wire 2019
