Nacon drags down Bigben Interactive's annual revenue

Bigben Interactive reported revenue of 284.5 MEUR for its 2025-2026 fiscal year (ended March 31), down 1.2%, as 3% growth in the Bigben Audio-Video / Telco division was more than offset by a 4.3% decline at Nacon Gaming.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/19/2026 at 01:46 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In the fourth quarter alone, the video game specialist posted revenue of 64.7 MEUR, remaining virtually flat (+0.4% year-on-year), with 6.5% growth for Bigben Audio-Video / Telco and a 3.8% contraction for Nacon Gaming.



More specifically, while Nacon's catalogue activity (new releases) saw a sharp 33.2% increase in Q4, its back catalogue (games released in previous years) fell by 25% against a high basis of comparison.



Significant provisions and restructuring at Nacon



Following a thorough review of Nacon's asset values, the company will record significant provisions, notably involving goodwill impairment and write-downs on certain games that will either be cancelled or depreciated based on their sales outlook.



These non-recurring impairments will weigh heavily on the group's 2025/2026 annual results but 'do not affect the group's operational momentum or the continuation of its transformation trajectory', according to Bigben.



Following the initiation of receivership proceedings, Nacon has launched an in-depth strategic review of its operations to 'rationalize investments in lower-risk projects and build a solid, sustainable operating model'.



In this context, Nacon has undertaken a significant effort to streamline its cost structure, accompanied by a workforce resizing, in order to establish a more agile organization capable of achieving long-term structural efficiency gains.