Nacon drags down Bigben Interactive's annual revenue
Bigben Interactive reported revenue of 284.5 MEUR for its 2025-2026 fiscal year (ended March 31), down 1.2%, as 3% growth in the Bigben Audio-Video / Telco division was more than offset by a 4.3% decline at Nacon Gaming.
In the fourth quarter alone, the video game specialist posted revenue of 64.7 MEUR, remaining virtually flat (+0.4% year-on-year), with 6.5% growth for Bigben Audio-Video / Telco and a 3.8% contraction for Nacon Gaming.
More specifically, while Nacon's catalogue activity (new releases) saw a sharp 33.2% increase in Q4, its back catalogue (games released in previous years) fell by 25% against a high basis of comparison.
Significant provisions and restructuring at Nacon
Following a thorough review of Nacon's asset values, the company will record significant provisions, notably involving goodwill impairment and write-downs on certain games that will either be cancelled or depreciated based on their sales outlook.
These non-recurring impairments will weigh heavily on the group's 2025/2026 annual results but 'do not affect the group's operational momentum or the continuation of its transformation trajectory', according to Bigben.
Following the initiation of receivership proceedings, Nacon has launched an in-depth strategic review of its operations to 'rationalize investments in lower-risk projects and build a solid, sustainable operating model'.
In this context, Nacon has undertaken a significant effort to streamline its cost structure, accompanied by a workforce resizing, in order to establish a more agile organization capable of achieving long-term structural efficiency gains.
Bigben Interactive is one of the European leaders in the design and distribution of accessories for video game consoles. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- design and distribution of accessories for video game consoles (56.4%): controllers, steering wheels, memory cards, pistols, etc. In addition, the group is developing a video game software publishing business;
- design and distribution of accessories for mobile phones (33%);
- development and sale of consumer electronic audio products (10.6%): Hi-Fi systems, MP3 readers, radios, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (42.9%), Europe (27.9%), North America (24.5%), Asia (4.6%) and Africa (0.1%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.