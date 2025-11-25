Nacon Improves Margins in First Half of 2025-26

Nacon has reported a 16.2% increase in net profit to EUR2.5 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025-26, alongside a 30.4% rise in operating income to EUR4.2 million, representing an operating margin of 5.3% of revenue--an improvement of 1.2 percentage points.



The video game publisher and accessories supplier saw its EBITDA climb by 18.7% to EUR33.6 million, boosting its EBITDA margin by 6.3 points to 43.1%, on revenue that grew 1.4% to EUR78.1 million.



With a strong position across two complementary business segments, a busy publishing schedule, and various new developments in its accessories division, Nacon says it is confident in its ability to deliver robust growth for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

