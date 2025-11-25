Nacon has reported a 16.2% increase in net profit to EUR2.5 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025-26, alongside a 30.4% rise in operating income to EUR4.2 million, representing an operating margin of 5.3% of revenue--an improvement of 1.2 percentage points.
The video game publisher and accessories supplier saw its EBITDA climb by 18.7% to EUR33.6 million, boosting its EBITDA margin by 6.3 points to 43.1%, on revenue that grew 1.4% to EUR78.1 million.
With a strong position across two complementary business segments, a busy publishing schedule, and various new developments in its accessories division, Nacon says it is confident in its ability to deliver robust growth for the 2025-26 fiscal year.
NACON specializes in the development and publishing of so-called AA video game software (games with sales of between 200,000 and 3 million copies) in both physical and digital form. The group provides action/adventure games (Warhammer, The Sinking City, Werewolf, Paranoia, etc.), racing games (TT Isle of Man, WRC, V-Rally, FIA Truck Racing Championship, Overpass, etc.), sports games (Rugby20, Tennis World Tour, Tour de France, etc.) and simulation games (Farmers Dynasty, Bee Simulator, Pro Fishing Simulator, etc.).
In addition, NACON develops a business designing and manufacturing video game accessories for PCs and consoles (keyboards, mice, mats, controllers, headsets, microphones, steering wheels, game seats, etc.).
