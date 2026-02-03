NagaCorp continues to lead Cambodia's hospitality rebound, with Phnom Penh and Poipet casinos driving revenues and occupancy, thanks to extended incentives and resilient regional travel, while its integrated resorts outpace peers amid strong investor confidence and dividend allure.

NagaCorp remains a cornerstone of Cambodia's hospitality sector, with its casinos in Phnom Penh and Poipet demonstrating synergistic growth. Despite a global economic slowdown, tourism revenues have stabilized, bolstered by an influx of Chinese and regional visitors. The Cambodian government's extended incentives for five-star resorts have helped NagaCorp maintain an occupancy rate above 70%, surpassing national averages.

NagaCorp's operations are anchored in three key segments: NagaWorld gaming floors, luxury hotels, and associated retail and entertainment services. These segments generate substantial cash flow through the Phnom Penh concession, which includes over 2,000 rooms and 250 tables, as well as the expanding Poipet Naga2 cluster.

As Cambodia's sole full-scale integrated resort, NagaCorp remains a flagship enterprise for the government. Ancillary services such as meetings, conventions, and VIP casino clubs further enhance its revenue mix.

Growth momentum

NagaCorp's H1 performance showcases remarkable resilience and momentum. Revenue surged 17% y/y to USD 341.8m, driven by broad-based gains across all gaming segments and a surprisingly steady domestic market. Mass Market and Premium VIP collectively accounted for over 90% of both Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) and gross profit, with Mass Market GGR increasing by 20.9% and Premium VIP rising by 9.6%.

This strength reflects Cambodia's reviving business travel sector, which boosted international arrivals by 30.6% y/y, while VIP suites and high-stakes tables continued to attract loyal regional high rollers. The bottom line presents an even more impressive picture. EBITDA soared to USD 200.3m from USD 55.5m a year earlier, while net profit jumped to USD 148.8m, marking a 68.8% y/y increase, thanks to leaner administrative and operating costs.

These results position NagaCorp at the top of the domestic leaderboard for gross profit, EBITDA, and net profit margins. A key competitive advantage remains its exclusive gaming license within a 200km radius of Phnom Penh, valid through 2045, coupled with a low-cost operating environment.

Looking ahead, the opening of Techo International Airport is anticipated to attract new tourist flows to Cambodia, bolstering the company’s optimism. Management asserts that long-term growth is sustainable, citing ongoing political and economic stability alongside continued infrastructure investment, leaving investors hopeful for further market-beating results.

Bullish targets

NagaCorp's revenue surge has significantly boosted its share price, which has climbed approximately 53.6% over the past year, elevating the market capitalization to around HKD 2.6bn. Analyst sentiment remains cautiously optimistic. The consensus target price is HKD 0.87, suggesting about 54.2% upside from current levels, while the most bullish estimate reaches HKD 0.96, representing roughly 70.2% upside.

Despite some divergence in Street ratings, four out of five analysts maintain ''buy'' recommendations, underscoring solid fundamentals even as the stock rally unfolds.

The company delivered an annual dividend of HKD 0.16 for FY 24, translating to a 3.4% yield. Analysts forecast an average yield of 6.0% over the next three years. These payout expectations, coupled with stable cash flow, will continue to attract income-focused investors, reinforcing deepening confidence in the integrated-resort operator.

Risky run

NagaCorp is Cambodia’s premier integrated-resort operator—managing NagaWorld in Phnom Penh, Naga2 in Poipet, driving Mass Market and VIP tables, expanding luxury hotels and entertainment, while delivering robust revenue growth, strong margins, and disciplined capital deployment.

Yet NagaCorp must contend with several headwinds: sustaining VIP volumes while broader regional travel recovers unevenly, which keeps premium spend forecasts under watch; managing regulatory expectations as Cambodia balances tourism growth with social responsibilities around gaming; and navigating fluctuations in Chinese demand that still heavily influence VIP tables. Rising wage costs and longer lead times for luxury renovations could test margin resilience, while any delay in infrastructure projects such as the Techo International Airport ramp-up might temper the anticipated tourist influx, leaving its growth narrative vulnerable to execution risk.