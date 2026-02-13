Nahdi Medical Company's share story feels conflicted, momentum in retail and healthcare expansion contrasts with a recent pullback in stock price. Still, resilience shines through steady profitability, dividend commitment, and growth fueled by pharmacy network strength, digital innovation, and rising chronic-care demand, keeping investors intrigued.

Amidst Vision 2030-driven healthcare modernization and demographic shifts, Saudi Arabia’s retail pharmacy market is enjoying robust expansion. An aging population and rising chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular conditions have driven prescription drug demand, with the organized sector commanding 77% share in 2025 thanks to superior supply chains and product assortment. Street and mall-based outlets also lead location-wise with 72% market share, making medications accessible to urban consumers.

Building on that momentum, therapeutic and drug-type trends further underline the sector’s direction. Cardiovascular care represents the largest therapeutic segment at 24%, reflecting efforts to manage prevalent hypertension and heart disease. Generics dominate 57% of drug-type share, buoyed by affordability priorities and supportive government programs, while prescribed medications account for 58% of the market, benefiting from expanded healthcare coverage and chronic care management.

Meanwhile, digital transformation continues to redefine pharmacy retail operations. National e-prescription infrastructure such as Wasfaty links providers with pharmacies, enhancing prescription transmission and reducing wait times. E-pharmacies are scaling services, home delivery, subscription refills, and AI-powered adherence tools, while robotic dispensing and automated inventory systems boost accuracy for major chains.

With such catalysts, the 18.9 billion US dollars market in 2025 is expected to reach USD 30.1bn by 2034, growing at a 5.3% CAGR through 2034.

Anchoring this expansion, Nahdi Medical, founded in 1986, operates as a Saudi wholesale and retail platform for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, specialty foods, and medical equipment, balancing Front Shop and Pharma segments while running specialized clinics through subsidiaries such as Nahdi Care Limited Company. Serving 97% of Saudis via 1,156 pharmacies across 138 cities, it offers medicines, wellness, Mom & Baby, beauty, and FMCG products.

Steady growth

Over 9M 25, the company painted a picture of resilient execution, as revenue climbed 7.6% y/y to SAR 7.6bn, mirroring the steady delivery of its strategy across both core and emerging platforms. The Retail arm remained the main growth engine, propelled by healthy momentum in Pharma and Front Shop alike, while Healthcare and UAE ventures continued to gain altitude, posting y/y increases of 79.4% and 39.4%, respectively.

Profitability mirrored the overall upbeat tone, with operating income rising 5.5% y/y to SAR 718m, fueled by ongoing investments in new Retail and Healthcare openings, digital initiatives, and Wasfaty readiness, all supported by efficiency programs. Net income, however, dipped 1.2% y/y to SAR 655m.

Buoyed by this performance, management set FY25 guidance pointing to 6 8% y/y revenue growth, 1 2% y/y EPS growth, and an organically funded expansion path.

Favorable valuation

Despite a steady momentum, the share price fell by 15.7%, trimming market cap to SAR 13bn (USD 3.5bn), the narrative around the company remains nuanced. Investors have noted the y/y wobble yet the dividend story stays resilient: payouts uninterrupted since 2023 and yielding c.4%, with analysts foreseeing growth toward 6.2% in coming years.

The valuation tale adds another twist, as the stock trades at a forward P/E of 14.8x based on 2026 earnings, comfortably below its more exuberant three-year average of 21x. Still, the street remains split- five Buy calls versus three Holds, leaving an average target price of SAR 131.3, which suggests a 31.7% upside over today’s levels.

Navigating crosswinds

Nahdi Medical’s story remains one of disciplined execution amid a rapidly transforming healthcare landscape. The company continues to stitch together growth from its sprawling retail network, digital upgrades, and diversified healthcare initiatives.

Yet the path forward is risky- macroeconomic shifts, evolving regulatory demands, and the delicate balance between aggressive expansion and margin preservation all loom as potential headwinds. Add to that the relentless competition both within traditional pharmacy corridors and emerging digital players, and the company’s ability to sustain its current momentum will be tested.

For now, Nahdi seems to be navigating these waters with measured optimism, but it will need to keep innovating and staying close to its customer base to turn today’s intrigue into tomorrow’s confidence.