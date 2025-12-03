Goldman Sachs Group has declared to the AMF that, on November 26, through the companies it controls, it fell below the thresholds of 5% of the capital and voting rights of Nanobiotix as a result of an off-market sale of shares.

The New York investment bank specified that it indirectly holds 2,111,492 Nanobiotix shares representing the same number of voting rights, or 4.38% of the capital and 4.20% of the voting rights of this biotechnology company.