Nanobiotix: Goldman Sachs Surpasses 5% Threshold

Goldman Sachs Group has informed the AMF that, as of December 12, it has surpassed the 5% threshold of Nanobiotix's share capital and voting rights through the companies it controls, following an off-market share acquisition.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/19/2025 at 09:57 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The American investment bank specified that it now indirectly holds 3,597,237 Nanobiotix shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, which amounts to 7.43% of the share capital and 7.18% of the voting rights of this biotechnology company.